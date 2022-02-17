Home Secretary orders ‘wide-ranging’ review of Border Force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Secretary orders ‘wide-ranging’ review of Border Force

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 11:12 am
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Home Secretary has ordered the first review of Border Force in more than a decade.

Priti Patel has called in Alexander Downer, the ex-Australian High Commissioner to the UK, to oversee the review which began on Thursday and will scrutinise all areas of the agency’s work including illegal migration, customs and national security.

Mr Downer, a former Australian minister for foreign affairs, is reported to have played a key role in the country’s policy of turning boats carrying asylum seekers at sea away from its coastline.

Alexander Downer
Alexander Downer (Aaron Chown/PA)

This is similar to plans Ms Patel has attempted to introduce in the UK, prompting criticism from campaigners and threats of legal action.

The “wide-ranging, independent review” is the first of its kind since Border Force was established.

It will assess the agency’s “structure, powers, funding and priorities” to make sure it can “keep pace with rapidly evolving threats and continue to protect the border, maintain security and prevent illegal migration”, the Home Office said.

The department added the move will “ensure the UK Government is prepared for future challenges at the border, by identifying change and improvements needed across Border Force’s work on illegal migration, customs and national security to help keep the UK safe, secure and prosperous”.

Priti Patel
Priti Patel (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ms Patel said Border Force officers work “tirelessly to protect our borders at 140 sea and air ports right across the UK”, adding that since its inception in 2011 its “remit has grown to meet the changing border threats we face, and in recent years has supported delivery of the Government’s Brexit commitments and Covid-19 measures”.

She added: “The public rightly expects this work to be carried out to the highest possible standard, which is why I have ordered this review of Border Force to identify ways in which it can keep improving its operations.”

Mr Downer said his review will be “robust, evidence-based and outcome-orientated”, adding: “I look forward to assessing Border Force’s structure, powers, funding and priorities, and hearing from a wide range of voices from across the organisation and beyond.”

