Violent crime up 7% on pre-pandemic level, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Violent crime up 7% on pre-pandemic level, figures show

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 1:59 pm
Total crime dropped by 5% from pre-pandemic levels, but violent crime jumped 7% (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Total crime dropped by 5% from pre-pandemic levels, but violent crime jumped 7% (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Non-violent sexual crimes in Scotland have risen by 7% in the past two years, new figures show.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government on Thursday show there were 789 such crimes committed in January, compared to 736 in January 2020.

Despite that increase, the figures show a drop of 5% from pre-pandemic levels for all crimes, falling to 18,736 from 19,758.

Sexual crimes rose by 3%, from 1,107 in 2020 to 1,145, while crimes of dishonesty were 8% lower – falling from 8,658 to 7,944.

Other crimes – categorised as “crimes against public justice”, handling offensive weapons or drugs offences – were 6% higher than in January 2020, while fire-raising and vandalism was 7% lower.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said the figures are a symbol of the “soft touch” approach to justice by the Scottish Government.

He added that policies such as the presumption against short sentences – which aims to reduce the number of custodial sentences under one year – and the automatic early release of offenders sentenced to four years or less send out “all the wrong signals” to criminals.

He added: “Almost 800 violent incidents occurring in one month is completely unacceptable.

“Our hardworking police officers work tirelessly to protect our communities every single day, but they are being let down at every turn by SNP ministers.

“The SNP’s continued soft touch justice approach is completely failing to clamp down on violent incidents and many criminals feel they will go unpunished for appalling crimes.

“Policies such as the presumption against short sentences and automatic early release send out all the wrong signals to offenders.

“It is clear that violent crimes are now well beyond pre-pandemic levels and almost certain to hit their highest level during Nicola Sturgeon’s time as First Minister.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal