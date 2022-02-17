Johnson fears Russian ‘false flag’ action to discredit Ukraine ahead of invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Johnson fears Russian ‘false flag’ action to discredit Ukraine ahead of invasion

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 4:27 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Royal Air Force Station Waddington in Lincolnshire (Carl Recine/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Royal Air Force Station Waddington in Lincolnshire (Carl Recine/PA)

Russia has been accused by the UK of orchestrating “false flag” attacks in Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion.

The claims by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came as tensions continued to mount between Russian-backed separatists and state forces in east Ukraine, with shells hitting a nursery school.

Ms Truss said reports alleging “abnormal military activity” by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region were a “blatant” attempt by the Kremlin to fabricate a reason for an invasion.

The Prime Minister claimed there was a “false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians” and “we fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days”.

He warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be “mad” to invade because it would result in a “bloody and protracted conflict”.

Western allies fear Russia will carry out or support attacks in Ukraine which it will then falsely blame on the Kyiv government in order to justify an invasion.

Despite Russian claims to be pulling units back to base following the conclusion of military exercises, the UK and US have claimed that thousands more troops have been deployed, along with supporting assets such as field hospitals and new bridges.

US President Joe Biden said he believed an invasion could happen “within the next several days”.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson, speaking at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, said: “The picture is continuing to be very grim.

“Today, as I’m sure you’ve already picked up, a kindergarten was shelled in what we are taking to be, well, we know, was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action.

“We fear very much that that is the kind of thing we will see more of over the next few days.”

Mr Johnson, who sat in the cockpit of an RAF Typhoon jet during his visit, again called for Europe to end its reliance on Russian gas so western allies “can’t be blackmailed” by Mr Putin, and threatened tough sanctions in response to an invasion.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in the cockpit of a fighter plane (Carl Recine/PA)

But he said there was “still time for the Putin regime to step back” from what would be a “catastrophe” for the world.

“If Russia were so mad as to invade, I don’t think people should imagine that this would be a brief business,” he said.

“This would be a bloody and protracted conflict in which, I’m afraid, there will be many casualties and including many Russian casualties.”

Ms Truss, who is in Ukraine, said she was very concerned about the exchanges of fire in Donbas and the continued build-up of Russian troops.

Separatist authorities in the Luhansk region claimed there had been an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation” and that they then returned fire.

The Kyiv government disputed the claim, saying separatists had shelled its forces but they did not fire back

A nursery school building in Stanytsia Luhanska was hit, wounding two civilians, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska by pro-Russian forces is a big provocation”.

Ms Truss, who has warned that Mr Putin could mount a “false flag” operation to justify an invasion, said: “Reports of alleged abnormal military activity by Ukraine in Donbas are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion.

“This is straight out of the Kremlin playbook.”

Ms Truss said she was “very concerned about reports today of increased Russian aggression: over 7,000 extra troops near the Ukraine border and an attack by pro-Russian troops on a kindergarten in Ukraine”.

She urged Russia to withdraw its troops as there was “still time for diplomacy and de-escalation”.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also claimed Mr Putin is attempting to engage in “false flag operations”, with “many” Russian intelligence officers active in Donbas.

“Of course this is a concern,” he said. “This is the reason why we are so closely monitoring what is going on.”

Moscow has denied it plans to invade Ukraine but has concerns about western influence on its neighbour and the presence of Nato forces in eastern Europe.

Russia released footage in recent days claiming to show troops and equipment moving back to base following military exercises in regions close to the Ukraine border.

But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said nearly 60% of Russia’s land combat forces were still in place around the borders of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence said there was no evidence of a withdrawal.

Although an invasion is highly unlikely to result in British troops fighting, as Ukraine is not a Nato member, the military build-up has caused anxiety among eastern members of the alliance,

The UK has bolstered its forces in eastern Europe and Mr Wallace said Mr Putin should understand that Nato is united and “deadly serious in how we are going to face the threat that is currently being posed to both Ukraine and potentially to our security”.

In a further sign of the breakdown in relations between the West and Russia, the US State Department said the deputy chief of mission at its embassy in Moscow, Bart Gorman, had been ordered to leave the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal