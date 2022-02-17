Labour MP urges Government to reconsider £12m spend on Queen book for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Labour MP urges Government to reconsider £12m spend on Queen book for children

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 8:09 pm
The commemorative book would include a QR code which children could scan to access further material online (Steve Parsons/PA)
The commemorative book would include a QR code which children could scan to access further material online (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Labour MP has said the £12 million to be spent on a commemorative book for primary school children about the Queen’s reign would be better spent on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

All primary school children across the UK will receive a book that celebrates the achievements of the monarch and will explore the role she has held over the past 70 years.

Brent Central MP Dawn Butler said that although she had a “huge amount of respect” for the Queen, the book would risk her becoming embroiled in political debate.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, she said: “At a time when the Department for Education has failed to ensure all schools have adequate ventilation, £12 million would go a long way to improving the situation and providing a bulwark against further spread of Covid-19 as infection rates remain high among young people.

“It is very rare for democratic states to send children commemorative books about their heads of state, and I hope the Government will reconsider this proposal: avoiding political controversy for the monarchy and putting the £12 million of public funds to better use.

“An alternative and more modern solution might be to make the proposed book an online resource.”

The book will explore the role of the monarch and what the Platinum Jubilee represents, so primary school children can understand the celebrations.

It will be available as an audio book, with plans for it to be in English, Welsh, Gaelic and Irish, in advance of the Jubilee holiday weekend.

The print version will include a QR code which children can scan to access further material online.

A Government spokesperson said: “The commemorative book for the Queen’s Jubilee is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth over the last 70 years.

“The ambition for the book is to be inclusive and speak to all children across the UK and we have been working with the publisher and the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, for feedback on drafts of the book.

“It will not be a textbook for use in classes, but a chance to engage children in historic events during the Queen’s reign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal