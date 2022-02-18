Scotland’s wealthiest 200 times richer than nation’s poorest, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The richest 10% in Scotland are more than 200 times wealthier than the poorest 10%, new figures show.

The median wealth held by the richest in the country rose to £1,651,700 between 2018 and 2020, the Scottish Government data shows, and has risen by 32% since 2006-08.

In contrast, median wealth for the poorest 10% was just £7,600 – a difference of 217 times.

The figure for the poorest has more than doubled from £3,500 in 2006-08, but has fallen from a peak of £8,100 in 2014-16.

The absolute wealth gap between the top 10% and the poorest 40% in Scotland was £1,614,900, which has grown by 32% since 2006-08.

The figures, which come from a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), found the median household wealth in Scotland to be £214,000.

One in three people said they do not have the required savings to keep themselves above the poverty line should they lose their job.

Half the people in the bottom 20% of earners in Scotland are deemed financially vulnerable, compared to just 8% of the highest 20% of earners.

Some 46% of households who would struggle to financially see out a month after losing their income include a person who is disabled – up 8% since 2006-08.

The number of households who reported living with unmanageable debt has dropped from 6% to 4% in Scotland in the past 14 years.

Some 72% of the households who reported struggling with debt were in the lowest 40% of earners, the figures show, compared to just 3% of the top earners.

The second lowest 20% of earners also added another 10% to those reporting debt to be at an unmanageable level.

The gap between the richest and poorest in terms of property wealth also expanded, with the bottom 10% reporting a median property wealth of £18,000, compared to £500,000 in the top 10%.

The figure for the poorest declined from £23,200 in 2006-08, while their wealthy counterparts saw median property wealth rise from £469,600.

Median pension wealth was even more unequal than wealth in general, with the bottom 10% boasting just £1,700, and the top 10% reporting £617,300 in pensions – 363 times more than the poorest Scots.

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, the First Minister said the Scottish Government is doing “a lot” to tackle wealth inequality.

“Our new social security system has a range of welfare benefits that don’t exist elsewhere in the UK, chief amongst those is the Scottish Child Payment,” she said.

“But many of the levers that are needed to really tackle a wealth gap, for example considering a welfare tax, lie out-with the powers of the Scottish Government.

“Most tax and welfare still lie with Westminster so we need to either see a Westminster Government prepared to act on this or, as is my view, it would be preferable over the medium to longer term is complete the powers of the Scottish Parliament so we can take a more holistic approach than we’re taking right now.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government described the level of inequality as “unacceptable”, but said it is the fault of the UK’s “economic model”.

She said: “The levels of inequality shown in these statistics are unacceptable, but where we have the powers we have taken progressive action which protects those on lower and middle incomes and use an inclusive growth model at the heart of our economic strategy.

“In 2020-21 we invested almost £2.5 billion in support that was targeted at low income households, including nearly one billion for families with children, and will double the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per week from April.

“We also recognise that property ownership has historically been a key part of wealth accumulation, with over 48,000 households supported via our home ownership schemes since 2007, spending over £1.6 billion.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesman Willie Rennie said: “The SNP Government talk a good game on poverty but after 15 years in charge of government with a massive multi-billion budget and controls over taxes on wealth and income, they have failed to deliver.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We are taking decisive action to reverse inequality and radically transform the United Kingdom by spreading opportunity and create well-paid jobs in left behind communities in Scotland.

“The UK government is providing £41 billion a year for the next three years to the Scottish government – the highest settlement since devolution.

“We will also continue to work closely with the Scottish government and their powers on housing, education and welfare to tackle regional disparities.”