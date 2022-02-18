Government ‘prioritising getting Britons out of Ukraine’ says minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK Government is prioritising British nationals and their families leaving Ukraine as people flee the threat of war, a minister has said.

Home Office minister Damian Hinds said a “relatively small” number of UK nationals and their Ukrainian families had begun applying for special visas after he was asked if the Government had a plan to help refugees from the Eastern European country.

Mr Hinds told LBC: “There are relatively small numbers of British nationals in Ukraine. Some of those will wish to stay. They have deep family and other ties.

“There are relatively small numbers who have been applying so far for family visas for family members.

“But there are appointments available in the visa application centre, we have got a help centre up and running and, of course, we are prioritising those applications and turning them around quickly.”

Asked about whether the Government had a plan to help Ukrainian refugees, Mr Hinds said: “First of all we hope the war doesn’t take place, doesn’t have to take place, that is with Vladimir Putin. It is very clear there is a diplomatic route available.

“I am very much focused that British nationals who are in Ukraine and their immediate families, husbands, wives, their children, they are able to leave if that is what they wish to do.”

The Government updated its travel advice on support for the families of British nationals in Ukraine on Thursday.

The Gov.uk website now lists information for the families of British nationals resident in Ukraine on how to claim free family migration visas and the requirements to do so.

The Foreign Office continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, and says “British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available”.

Mr Hinds also confirmed that the Government is committed to tackling the flow of “dirty” Russian money through the City of London.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We don’t want that money here. It is bad for the reputation of the City, for our financial institutions, and it is just morally wrong.”

On “golden visas” for wealthy Russians, he added: “We are indeed reforming the visa regime to make sure it is not just about having a lot of money.

“We do want people to come and invest in this country, but we want them to come and they will have to come with a plan to actually create jobs, create positive impact on the economy.”