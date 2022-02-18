Government ‘prioritising getting Britons out of Ukraine’ says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government ‘prioritising getting Britons out of Ukraine’ says minister

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 12:03 pm
Home Office minister Damian Hinds said a ‘relatively small’ number of UK nationals and their Ukrainian families had begun applying for special visas (PA)
The UK Government is prioritising British nationals and their families leaving Ukraine as people flee the threat of war, a minister has said.

Home Office minister Damian Hinds said a “relatively small” number of UK nationals and their Ukrainian families had begun applying for special visas after he was asked if the Government had a plan to help refugees from the Eastern European country.

Mr Hinds told LBC: “There are relatively small numbers of British nationals in Ukraine. Some of those will wish to stay. They have deep family and other ties.

“There are relatively small numbers who have been applying so far for family visas for family members.

“But there are appointments available in the visa application centre, we have got a help centre up and running and, of course, we are prioritising those applications and turning them around quickly.”

Asked about whether the Government had a plan to help Ukrainian refugees, Mr Hinds said: “First of all we hope the war doesn’t take place, doesn’t have to take place, that is with Vladimir Putin. It is very clear there is a diplomatic route available.

“I am very much focused that British nationals who are in Ukraine and their immediate families, husbands, wives, their children, they are able to leave if that is what they wish to do.”

The Government updated its travel advice on support for the families of British nationals in Ukraine on Thursday.

The Gov.uk website now lists information for the families of British nationals resident in Ukraine on how to claim free family migration visas and the requirements to do so.

The Foreign Office continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, and says “British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available”.

Mr Hinds also confirmed that the Government is committed to tackling the flow of “dirty” Russian money through the City of London.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We don’t want that money here. It is bad for the reputation of the City, for our financial institutions, and it is just morally wrong.”

On “golden visas” for wealthy Russians, he added: “We are indeed reforming the visa regime to make sure it is not just about having a lot of money.

“We do want people to come and invest in this country, but we want them to come and they will have to come with a plan to actually create jobs, create positive impact on the economy.”

