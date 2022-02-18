No 10 staff can view notes from their own Sue Gray partygate interviews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No 10 staff can view notes from their own Sue Gray partygate interviews

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 2:57 pm
Downing Street staff are being questioned about gatherings during lockdown (PA)

Staff being questioned by police about alleged lockdown breaches in Downing Street will be allowed to view notes on the evidence they gave to the Sue Gray inquiry.

But it is understood their access to this material will be limited to information gathered during their own interviews, and no-one else’s.

This means staff cannot ask to see what others may or may not have said about their conduct in relation to the various gatherings under investigation.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to submit his answers to police questions about the partygate allegations on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s police questionnaire is due back on Friday (Carl Recine/PA)

The Metropolitan Police has sent a questionnaire to approximately 50 people as it conducts its inquiry, titled Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

Mr Johnson’s questionnaire is due back on Friday, a week after he received it. Downing Street has said his responses will not be made public.

ITV News reported that staff were told they can view notes on their own interviews in a letter from Ms Gray.

The letter reportedly said: “I appreciate that this is a worrying time for those affected by this process, which I do not wish to compound.”

The broadcaster said Ms Gray went on to say that “in light of particular circumstances surrounding this set of events, I have, as an exceptional measure, decided that individuals may be provided with limited access to the notes”.

ITV said staff were told they can view the notes in a “time limited” session, in person, “with a member of the investigation team present”.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating gatherings at Downing Street during lockdown (James Manning/PA)

They will reportedly not be allowed to bring any legal representative with them, nor phones, tablets, computers or any other recording equipment.

The letter is also cited as saying individuals will not be permitted to “challenge, suggest changes or amendments to the notes or otherwise challenge their contents”.

It reportedly said: “The focus for individuals should be on completing the police questionnaire within the timeline given.

“Access to notes from previous interviews are not necessary to do this, nor is it standard practice in internal investigations such as this to share or agree such notes with interviewees.”

The Cabinet Office declined to comment.

