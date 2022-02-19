Scottish Government urged to go ‘further and faster’ with living cost measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Scottish Government urged to go ‘further and faster’ with living cost measures

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Liberal Democrats have put forward a ‘cost-of-living rescue plan’ to help those struggling with the costs of heating and eating (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrats have put forward a ‘cost-of-living rescue plan’ to help those struggling with the costs of heating and eating (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Scottish Government is being urged to go “further and faster” with measures aimed at helping those struggling with rising living costs.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has already pledged a £290 million package of support aimed at helping some of those worst affected –  including £150 council tax rebates for eligible households.

But with households facing increasing bills for their energy costs and food, the Scottish Liberal Democrats insisted more action was needed.

The party has now put forward a “cost-of-living rescue plan”, with leader Alex Cole-Hamilton claiming that neither the SNP government in Edinburgh or the Tory government at Westminster are “doing enough to protect people from the worst of this crisis”.

Liberal Democrats have already called for a one-off “Robin Hood Tax” on the profits of oil and gas producers and traders, which would allow vulnerable and low-income households to get £300 off their heating bills by doubling the Warm Home Discount and expanding it to all those on Universal Credit and Pension Credit.

The Scottish Government is also being urged to increase funding to local authorities, with the Lib Dems arguing additional cash here could prevent rises in council tax bills.

A 3.8% increase in rail fares should be scrapped, the party insisted, with calls also being made for more cash for disability benefits and to pay for insulation in homes – a move which could help reduce energy costs.

With new laws also having come in requiring homes in Scotland to have interlinked fire alarms – so a fire in one part of a building triggers all the alarms in a property – the Liberal Democrats said more funding was needed to help with the costs of this.

In January the Scottish Government announced £500,000 additional funding to help the elderly and disabled people install such devices.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said bills were going ‘through the roof’ for many households (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Bills are going through the roof, families have to choose between eating and heating.

“Both Holyrood and Westminster are failing Scottish households. Neither the Conservatives nor the SNP are doing enough to protect people from the worst of this crisis.

“The government must go much faster and further. Scottish Liberal Democrats’ plans will support households and give a fair deal to everyone.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The cost of living crisis and the imminent UK Government national insurance hike are causing huge concern and people are struggling, including many households not in receipt of benefits or other financial support.

“The Scottish Government is therefore providing a £150 payment which will reach 73% of households, as well as a further £10 million to continue the Fuel Insecurity Fund.

“In addition, we are doubling the unique Scottish Child Payment from April and local authorities will have a discretionary fund from which to make £150 payments to an estimated 38,000 households which are exempt from council tax, including those accessing housing support service or living in temporary accommodation.

“These measures come despite the UK Government’s announcement of funding to mitigate the cost of living crisis reducing the resources the Scottish Government expected to have available.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal