Angus Robertson: UK should foster closer relationship with EU – not diverge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Angus Robertson: UK should foster closer relationship with EU – not diverge

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 12:02 am
Angus Robertson has written to Jacob Rees-Mogg (Jane Barlow/PA)
Angus Robertson has written to Jacob Rees-Mogg (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK should foster a close relationship with the European Union rather than diverging further, Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has said.

In a letter to Brexit opportunities minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Angus Robertson said the proposed Brexit Freedoms Bill, which will make it easier to amend existing EU laws on the UK statute book, would have “profound consequences” for devolved administrations.

Mr Robertson also said the Bill is being written without adequate consultation with the rest of the UK.

“Our concerns extend to the Brexit Freedoms Bill that will give legislative powers to remove or amend retained EU law, liberating us from the common area of democracy and the rule of law whose benefits we enjoyed for almost five decades.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg was made Brexit opportunities minister this month (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The UK Government seems ready to unveil these sweeping measures, which will have profound consequences for the devolved Governments, with next to no engagement, despite commitments to reset relationships with the devolved Governments in the conclusions of the intergovernmental relations review.

“Any proposals to change the law in devolved areas must not take place without the consent of the Scottish Parliament.

“In short, rather than seeking to diverge from the EU, the UK Government should be developing as close a relationship with it as possible.

“It would be useful to find out in more detail the UK Government’s intentions in these matters and therefore I would be grateful for a meeting to discuss them.”

Mr Robertson went on to point to the 24% drop in trade between Scotland and the EU in the year up to September 2021 when compared to the previous year – a period when the Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing.

Along with hitting out at the UK Government for the loss of the Erasmus scheme for students and freedom of movement, Mr Robertson described the former leader of the House of Commons as the “minister for removing opportunities”.

“You will be aware of course that 62 per cent of people in Scotland voted to remain in the EU and there is widespread opposition not just to Brexit but also the hard Brexit approach the UK Government has chosen to pursue and which is doing so much damage to Scotland,” he said.

“That approach means that, for most people in Scotland, you will, in fact, be seen therefore as the Minister for Removing Opportunities.

“As the recent House of Commons Public Accounts Committee report on EU exit found, the simple truth of the matter is that there is a profound absence of Brexit benefits, whereas the damage, delays and dislocation caused by leaving the EU are all too evident.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are going further and faster to maximise the benefits of Brexit and are increasing opportunities across Scotland by removing outdated ‘retained EU law’ and cutting red tape for businesses.

“Our landmark deal with Australia – projected to boost Scotland’s economy by £120 million – is an example of how our trade policy is delivering for the people of Scotland.

“The Turing Scheme, which mirrors the Erasmus+, is providing over £8 million to universities, schools and colleges in Scotland this academic year, and funding bids are now open for the next year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal