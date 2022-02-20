CBI Group says investment deduction would boost economy up to £40 billion a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CBI Group says investment deduction would boost economy up to £40 billion a year

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 6:45 am
The CBI Group is calling for a permanent incentive (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

The CBI Group has called for a permanent investment deduction to succeed the Government’s temporary super deduction, claiming it would boost the economy by up to £40 billion a year by 2026.

Data compiled by the CBI from 325 firms suggested that a permanent incentive could trigger an annual 17% uplift in capital spending.

The CBI also said more than half of survey respondents had taken advantage of the super deduction or planned to do so to increase or accelerate capital investment plans.

CBI director general Tony Danker called for a permanent incentive.

CBI director general Tony Danker said: “The Chancellor’s super deduction exemplified the boldness in public policy that we need to inspire investment and get the economy moving.

“Going by our survey results, it looks to be a real success. It’s started the job but cannot be a one-hit wonder. Evolving the policy from short-term fix into long-term strategy will give firms confidence that Government and industry are aligned.

“The UK is facing the highest tax burden in decades. But by rewarding firms who put money into their operations, we can unleash new innovation and productivity – the ingredients we need to escape the low-growth trap and build a stronger, sustainable and more equitable economic future.”

The CBI said the projected impact of a permanent incentive included:

– 24% of respondents said they would make additional capital investments in the UK.

– 13% would make additional investments  and bring forward investment timescales.

– A further 13% would accelerate UK investments already planned.

– Respondents revealed plans for £1.3 billion of capital projects and said a new investment deduction of the type proposed would see £169 million of that spending accelerated, and a further £224 million of projects added.

– This is equivalent to additional investment worth £40 billion per year by 2026.

