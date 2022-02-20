Burpees via Zoom was all part of the military training during lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burpees via Zoom was all part of the military training during lockdown

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 11:17 am
Lieutenant Ollie Petersen Buckley of 5 Rifles recalls fitness training via Zoom over lockdown ahead of taking part in Exercise Olive Grove with 2 Rifles in Jordan. (Rebecca Black/PA)
An Army officer has recalled fitness training via Zoom as among the challenges of starting a military career during a global pandemic.

Covid-19 and lockdowns have dominated the career of Lieutenant Ollie Petersen Buckley, 25, who was commissioned in April 2020, just a month after the first outbreak paralysed the UK.

Such challenges have made the experience of Exercise Olive Grove in Jordan even more enjoyable for the Northamptonshire man.

B Company of The Second Battalion The Rifles, deployed to Amman in Jordan, on Exercise Olive Grove, to carry out training exercises with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF).(Crown Copyright/PA)

From remote contact over lockdown, he is now among troops working alongside members of the Jordanian Armed Forces using model villages set up in the desert landscape north of Amman.

Members of 2 Rifles along with a number of personnel attached from other battalions, such as Lieutenant Petersen Buckley from 5 Rifles, are taking part in the exercise until the end of March.

He told the PA news agency that while many of his university contemporaries chose usual careers, his attention was caught by the experiences the Army could offer, describing it as a “job like no other”.

However, he said the start of his career was challenging.

“Having commissioned and then done my phase-two training in Brecon throughout Covid and then joined the battalion during Covid as well, it has been quite a unique experience,” he said.

“The initial few months, getting to terms with the normal things that every platoon commander has to deal with, but a lot of it being done over Zoom was an interesting take.

“Arriving at battalion and within a month or two having to do platoon PT (physical training) over Zoom, doing burpees in my bedroom, watching the other guys do theirs was a bit of a strange one, not exactly what I expected, but I feel that Covid has affected everybody in lots of different ways, so just having to do burpees in my bedroom was not the worst.

Military Working dog Lucy takes part in Exercise Olive Grove in Jordan (Crown Copyright/PA)

“Covid had its impact on personal training, infantry training, all sorts of different things. Trying to maintain that while working from home was quite a challenge, but we’re always adaptable.”

As restrictions lifted in late 2021, Lieutenant Petersen Buckley took part in training in France with the French armed forces before Exercise Olive Grove and is set for Canada later this year.

“At the moment I am just enjoying getting being able to get away and explore different parts of the world,” he said.

With many of the Jordanians officers having also trained at Sandhurst, the UK training facility for officers, and many of them are able to share fond memories of their experience there.

“It’s nice having that shared experience and definitely helps us with our interoperability,” he said.

