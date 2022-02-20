Johnson rejects comparison of West’s approach to Russia with ‘appeasement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson rejects comparison of West’s approach to Russia with ‘appeasement’

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 12:42 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Munich Security Conference (Matt Dunham/PA)
Boris Johnson appeared to say it is not fair to compare the West’s response to Russian aggression with appeasement.

The Prime Minister was responding in an interview with BBC’s Sunday Morning programme to remarks made on Saturday by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During a speech to the Munich Security Conference, Mr Zelenskyy was critical of what he called the West’s “appeasement” in the face of Russian aggression.

“We have the right to demand to move from the appeasement policy to ensuring the guarantees of security,” he said, in a translation offered by the conference.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Munich Security Conference in Germany where the Prime Minister on Saturday

It was put to Mr Johnson on the BBC that his message to Ukrainians is that, were Russia to invade, they would be on their own. And the Ukrainian president’s criticism of “appeasement” was also put to the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson said: “I don’t think that that’s fair. I think that what we’re trying to do is offer every possible support to Ukraine, and to make sure that we hit Russia with the hardest possible package of economic sanctions.”

He said the UK has offered a “massive package of economic support” to Ukraine, which is rising to £100 million.

And he added that Nato is “fortifying” its eastern flank.

A week ago the Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, appeared to criticise Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s own comparison between diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion and appeasement.

Mr Wallace had said that there was a “whiff of Munich in the air”, in a reference to the agreement that allowed German annexation of the Sudetenland in 1938 but failed to prevent the Second World War.

Mr Prystaiko responded at the time, telling BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House programme: “It’s not the best time for us to offend our partners in the world, reminding them of this act which actually not bought peace but the opposite, it bought war.”

Mr Johnson spent Saturday engaged in diplomatic efforts to avoid war as he warned the Kremlin during a speech at the Munich Security Conference of increased financial sanctions should Russian President Vladimir Putin order troops across the border.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Mr Johnson also warned that a Russian incursion across the border into Ukraine “could be the biggest war in Europe” since the Second World War, with casualties on both sides.

He said his message for Mr Putin is “now is the moment to pull back, now is the moment to engage in serious diplomatic conversation”.

