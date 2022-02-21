Unions warn of schools ‘chaos’ ahead of Covid rules being scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unions warn of schools ‘chaos’ ahead of Covid rules being scrapped

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Unions have warned against the effect scrapping Covid rules will have on schools (Chris Young/PA)

Education unions are warning of chaos in schools unless the Government rows back from the “reckless” decision to scrap all remaining Covid safety rules in England.

Unison, Unite and the GMB, which represent school support staff, are urging the Prime Minister to keep in place free testing and the requirement to self-isolate.

The three unions warned that the failure to provide clear, detailed guidance risks a “super spreader free-for-all” in schools and other workplaces.

If remaining safety rules are axed, schools will be left in an “impossible situation”, the unions added.

Parents will be unsure about whether to send their children into school, transmission rates could soar and new, more potent variants could emerge, they warned.

Unison’s head of education Mike Short said: “Protection and safety are what’s needed, but there’s only confusion on offer from the Government. Parents and staff are desperate for a return to normality – but not at any cost.

“The Prime Minister appears to care more about keeping in with his backbenchers than he does about the health of the nation.

“Rather than throw caution to the wind and jeopardise the education of children who’ve lost so much, it’s time to show leadership, put aside self-interest and err on the side of caution.”

Unite national officer Jim Kennedy said: “Once again the Prime Minister is disregarding working people’s and the public’s health – this time school staff, children and their families – through reckless measures meant only to please his backbenchers.”

GMB national officer Avril Chambers said: “You have to question the motive behind this reckless decision.

“We suspect it’s yet another decision taken by this Prime Minister out of self-interest rather than for the good of the country.

“Support staff have kept our schools open throughout the pandemic. They deserve to stay safe and our children deserve not to have their education interrupted any more than it already has been.

“The Prime Minister needs to act responsibly. He must leave free tests and isolation requirements in place until there is scientific evidence that they no longer serve a purpose.”

