Charging for Covid tests would be act of madness, warns TUC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Charging for Covid tests would be act of madness, warns TUC

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

Charging for Covid tests would be “an act of madness” in the middle of a cost of living crisis, union leaders warn.

The TUC said the Prime Minister should put public health first when he publishes his “living with Covid” plans this week, rather than internal Conservative Party politics.

The union organisation urged the Government to commit to tackle the “broken” sick pay system by making it available to all workers and increasing it to at least the rate of the voluntary real living wage.

TUC comments on sick pay
General secretary of TUC Frances O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The TUC said lateral flow and PCR tests should remain free for all who need access to them.

Introducing charges would disproportionately hit frontline and low-paid workers, it was claimed.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “We are all looking forward to getting on with our lives, but the Prime Minister must put the country and public health first, not his backbenchers.

“That means fixing our broken sick pay system once and for all. Workers who are laid low by Covid must be paid sick pay while they can’t work, or people will have to come into work and that will spread infections.

“The ongoing failure to provide decent sick pay to everyone is leaving the country vulnerable to new variants and pandemics. It’s astonishing ministers cannot see this.

“Free tests must remain in place for all those who need them. This is crucial for workplace and public safety.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal