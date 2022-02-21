Clinically vulnerable ‘thrown to the wolves’ by axing of self-isolation laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Clinically vulnerable ‘thrown to the wolves’ by axing of self-isolation laws

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:45 pm
Lorna Fillingham is a full-time carer for her disabled 11-year-old Emily-May, who is clinically extremely vulnerable (Lorna Fillingham/PA)
The mother of a clinically extremely vulnerable 11-year-old has said immunocompromised people are being “thrown to the wolves” by Boris Johnson’s plans to axe self-isolation laws.

The Prime Minister will brief ministers on his vision for the future today and is expected to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England by the end of this week, including plans to scrap the requirement of isolation after a positive Covid test.

Lorna Fillingham, 50, is a full-time carer for her daughter and wheelchair-user Emily-May, who has physical and mental disabilities, and lives with Baraitser-Winter syndrome, which affects the development of the brain – making her extremely vulnerable to Covid.

Ms Fillingham, who is based in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, told the PA news agency: “I find it negligent – that is what I think it is.”

“(Johnson) is neglecting the health of too many people… and I just don’t understand why he is making this decision.

“I’m all for freedom, don’t get me wrong, but I cannot understand the timing of this announcement.”

The plans will affect the daily life of Ms Fillingham and her family, who have have been shielding since the country’s first lockdown in March 2020.

The family regularly call ahead to attractions to check they are not too busy before taking the children.

Tom Pearman is clinically vulnerable and said the plans to scrap isolation laws in England ‘seems madness’ at this time (Tom Pearman/PA)

“Every time we go somewhere, it’s always going to be in the back of my head as to whether (Emily-May) is safe in that environment or not,” she said.

“Because she could be sat next to somebody with active Covid, and she hasn’t got the full protection of the vaccine.”

Ms Fillingham also said the plans to scrap self-isolation laws has angered the online community of clinically vulnerable people.

“People are feeling that they’ve been thrown to the wolves,” she said.

“That is what I’m getting from the Facebook groups.

“I don’t believe (Johnson) can be following the science any more.”

Immunocompromised Tom Pearman said he will ‘probably take a step back’ after the expected announcement to end self-isolation laws in England (Tom Pearman/PA)

Tom Pearman, based in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, has an immune deficiency and said removing isolation for known cases “seems madness” to him.

“We all want to get living, but we have to weigh the risks,” the 44-year-old said.

“I, like many, am desperate to return to normal but knowing that I could sit next to someone in a cafe, cinema or other public space that has knowingly has Covid but choses not to stay at home, means I have to weigh the risk and probably step back until further treatments are available.”

“Is this just financially and politically motivated rather than health and scientifically related? It seems that over one million people will have to step back and review the risk they face with this plan – what’s the plan for these people?”

The chief executive of charity Immunodeficiency UK, which aims to give guidance and support to those who are immunocompromised, said this is a “political decision that will cost lives”.

Susan Walsh told PA: “This is another huge blow to our immunodeficiency community – they’ve been angry before, but they’re just furious about this.”

“I find it shameful that the Government thinks the job is done – the immunodeficiency community needs a coherent plan based on preventing, testing, treatment and support packages.

“We’re just an inconvenience to this Government.”

