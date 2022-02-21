Commons and US speakers discuss threat to democracy in Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Commons and US speakers discuss threat to democracy in Westminster

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 6:37 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 6:39 pm
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he is working to lessen the risks of a Capitol-style insurrection in Parliament after holding talks with his US counterpart.

He said security for MPs is “under discussion” on Monday as police investigated death threats received by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after he was heckled by a mob in Westminster.

Sir Lindsay hosted US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Commons for discussions about the threat facing democracy.

Their discussions took place against the backdrop of two MPs – Tory Sir David Amess and Labour’s Jo Cox – being killed within the last six years.

Nancy Pelosi visit to Parliament
Sir Lindsay Hoyle welcomes Nancy Pelosi (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

Sir Lindsay said he wanted to learn lessons in the wake of the pro-Donald Trump group that stormed congress in Washington DC in the dying days of his presidency in January last year.

Speaking to reporters, Sir Lindsay said: “What we want to see is democracy thrive and what we’ve got to do is make sure politicians, those threats made against them, that we put all the right security measures in place.

“I did have a meeting this morning, I have discussed it again, I want to make sure that we learn from the mistakes that happened.

“Mob rule, Capitol Hill, I want to learn what happened there to make sure it doesn’t happen here.

“Security is under discussion, this is about ensuring that democracy thrives and that people who do not share our views, through terrorism, through evil ways, we will always stand united together.”

Sir Keir accused Boris Johnson of deploying a discredited “right-wing conspiracy theory” when he accused the Labour leader of “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions.

Some Tory MPs were also highly-critical of the Prime Minister’s claim in the Commons and linked it to Sir Keir being mobbed outside Parliament earlier this month, including by some protestors echoing the smear.

Ms Pelosi went on to meet the Prime Minister during her visit to London.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “They discussed the current situation in Ukraine, and their deep concern at the prospect of imminent Russian military action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal