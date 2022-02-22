Top civil servants should not show support for Black Lives Matter – Rees-Mogg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Top civil servants should not show support for Black Lives Matter – Rees-Mogg

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:19 am
Government Efficiency Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Government Efficiency Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)

Top civil servants should not put out messages of support for campaigns such as Black Lives Matter, Government Efficiency Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

In his fortnightly Moggcast for the ConservativeHome website, he said the permanent secretaries who run Whitehall departments must be “completely apolitical”.

Mr Rees-Mogg was asked about the former permanent secretaries at defence and education – Sir Stephen Lovegrove (now the national security adviser) and Jonathan Slater – who were criticised for putting out messages with the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

He replied: “Permanent secretaries should be completely apolitical. They can remember state events, they can remember Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday and the Queen’s Jubilee.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said he believed officials should be allowed to include their preferred personal pronouns on emails if they wanted to, although they should never be required to do so.

“It is not something I choose to do personally. I am a great believer in freedom of choice for people to decide what they want to do,” he said.

“If you want to put at the bottom you should be addressed as ‘your excellency’ in normal circumstances, that is up to you.

“I wouldn’t choose to do it myself and I certainly wouldn’t enforce it on people and I wouldn’t expect them to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal