Care workers don’t feel valued by society, MSPs told

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 11:43 am
MSPs heard from representatives of the care sector (Joe Giddens/PA)

Care workers do not feel valued by society and need more autonomy as well as a pay increase, MSPs have been told.

Holyrood’s Health Committee heard from a number of groups in the care sector on Tuesday.

A report from Audit Scotland has warned social care faces “huge challenges” which need urgent action, including the “fragility” of the workforce.

Committee convener Gillian Martin asked the panel of care sector representatives why so many who joined the workforce left quickly – saying nearly a quarter of people starting a job in social care left their job within the first three months.

Donald Macaskill of Scottish Care, which represents the independent social care sector, said pay rates were just one reason for the difficulties in retaining staff.

A report has called for urgent action on social care (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said: “Pay is one of the reasons why people leave within a relatively short period of time, but of course they know about the pay before they start the job.”

Saying other factors were important, he added: “Primary amongst them is the lack of societal value for the role and significance of social care.

“We saw that throughout the pandemic, it took eight weeks before we started to clap not just for the NHS but for carers.

“It took weeks before supermarkets started to recognise social care staff as just as significant as NHS staff and give them priority.”

Mr Macaskill said the role of carer was highly skilled though carers were not given autonomy and decision-making powers.

He added: “The system of care and support is in need of radical reform and change and there’s no point in addressing the issue of pay unless you address the issue of sustainability.”

He also called for a national summit to discuss social care.

Annie Gunner Logan, chief executive of the Coalition of Care and Support Providers in Scotland, said recent pay increases only focused on the lowest levels of wages and greater career progression was needed.

