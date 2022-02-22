German Chancellor stops Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
German Chancellor stops Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification process

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 12:05 pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Pool/AP)
The German Chancellor has said that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project cannot go ahead, following the latest Russian action in Ukraine.

The comments come after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking during a press conference with Irish Premier Micheal Martin, said that he had asked the German officials to halt the review process for the major gas pipeline project.

“The situation we find ourselves in today is a completely different one,” he said.

He said that this would mean no certification process was now possible for the controversial energy project.

“That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating.”

Mr Scholz said that the EU had been for several weeks preparing its response in the event of Russia escalation.

He said that over the course of the day, the EU would conclude sanctions and that the bloc could be trusted to act quickly.

“We have prepared for this moment very carefully,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“It won’t take very long, because we’re not starting from scratch,” the German Chancellor said.

He also praised the Ukrainian leadership for not letting the country be provoked into war.

At that meeting, the Irish Taoiseach urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to de-escalate the situation.

“The announcement by President Putin yesterday that Russia was recognising the separatist regions in Ukraine crosses a line – it is a flagrant violation of international law and a breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Mr Martin said.

“It breaches the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, under which all members must refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“As I have said, together with our EU partners, Ireland stands in solidarity with Ukraine. The Chancellor and I discussed the EU’s response – which will be robust.

“I again, call on Russia to de-escalate, and to withdraw its military forces from the Ukrainian border.”

