Petrol prices expected to hit £1.50 a litre due to Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Petrol prices expected to hit £1.50 a litre due to Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 1:09 pm
Motorists are being warned to expect petrol prices will hit the ‘grim milestone’ of £1.50 per litre after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Motorists are being warned to expect petrol prices will hit the ‘grim milestone’ of £1.50 per litre after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)

Motorists are being warned to expect petrol prices will hit the “grim milestone” of £1.50 per litre after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine.

Oil prices increased on Tuesday to their highest level since September 2014 due to concerns over the reliability of supplies, with Brent crude exceeding 99 US dollars a barrel.

This is likely to lead to an increase in fuel prices as retailers pass on the rise in wholesale costs.

TRANSPORT Fuel
(PA Graphics)

Fuel prices are already at record highs.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts is £1.49, while diesel costs £1.53.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine is already causing oil prices to rise and will undoubtedly send fuel prices inexorably higher towards the grim milestone of £1.50 a litre.

The price of oil is likely to go above 100 US dollars and stay there on the back of traders fearing future disruptions in supply.

“This spells bad news for drivers in the UK struggling to afford to put fuel in their cars.

“With retailers quick to pass on any wholesale price rises they experience, we could sadly see the average price of unleaded hit £1.50 in the next few days and diesel approaching £1.54.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]