Tory attempt to ditch workplace parking levy fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Tory attempt to ditch workplace parking levy fails

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 1:52 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
The powers will come into force from next month (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The powers will come into force from next month (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An attempt by the Scottish Conservatives to scrap the workplace parking levy has failed.

The controversial measure, which was passed by the Scottish Parliament as part of the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, will give councils the power to charge workplaces that offer parking, with the possibility the charge could be passed on to workers.

Business groups, including the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and the Scottish Retail Consortium, have voiced their opposition to the scheme.

Tory transport spokesman Graeme Simpson tabled a motion before the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on Tuesday to annul regulations that would bring the policy into force – but the attempt was thwarted by four votes to three.

Mr Simpson told the committee now is not the time to implement the charge, with companies still recovering from the pandemic.

“Businesses have made it absolutely clear that this is the wrong time to bring this forward… timing is important, it is very important, it’s absolutely crucial,” he said.

“Businesses are struggling, they need to recover, and the last thing they need now is an extra tax and this is an extra tax.”

He added: “This is the wrong time. It’s an attack on employers, it’s bad for employees, it’s bad for jobs, it’s bad for the recovery from the pandemic.

“It’s the wrong time, it’s the wrong time for businesses, it’s the wrong time for staff and it should be stopped.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the scheme is “not a tax on workers per se”.

Ms Gilruth, who spoke in favour of the workplace parking levy at the committee, said that, despite powers being given to councils from March 1 if the regulations are not annulled, any scheme would not start immediately and Glasgow City Council has suggested it could take up to three for implementation.

The minister drew parallels with Brexit, saying the UK Government chose to “plough ahead” with leaving the EU during “the worst excesses of the pandemic”.

Jenny Gilruth in Holyrood
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the scheme is ‘not a tax on workers per se’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

She also told the committee no modelling has been done at government level to understand the impacts of the scheme, and that most of the evidence used for the scheme is from Nottingham City Council – where the only other such scheme in the UK is in operation.

“We can’t model in advance of the schemes taking place – we have to trust our local authority partners to do this and to get it right for their local communities,” the minister said.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr, who had asked the question about modelling, replied: “Extraordinary.”

Councils in England have been able to implement similar schemes for the past decade, with Ms Gilruth saying there should be an “equivalence” with Scottish local authorities.

“If we trust local authorities in England and Wales to do this, why are we not trusting them in Scotland?” she said.

“I think it’s important to have an equivalence of opportunities for local authorities across the United Kingdom, and really we should be trusting our local authorities to do this.”

SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar accused opposition members of “rank hypocrisy” and “opposition for opposition’s sake”.

Scottish Labour manifestos for the 2017 council elections in Glasgow and Edinburgh floated the possibility of a workplace parking levy, while the Tory manifesto for last year’s election proposed councils lead reviews on shifting travel patterns.

“It would seem both the parties’ manifesto commitments are not worth the paper they are written on as they have performed a screeching U-turn on parking levies, empowering local authorities and encouraging more people to walk and cycle to work,” Ms Dunbar said.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Workplace parking levies are a charter for extra cost and complexity, and it is disappointing that MSPs have backed them.

“The introduction of any levies will see firms taxed twice for the parking places they provide for staff, on top of the business rates already paid on those spaces.

“However, the failure to impose any cap on what can be charged or appropriately assess the business impact of the scheme means there can be little certainty on the effect of these proposals – it’s quite possible MSPs may well have voted for a pig in a poke.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal