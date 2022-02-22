A third of Russell Group universities see fall in state school student numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of students from state schools going to UK universities has stalled over the past five years, figures suggest.

And a third of the UK’s top institutions saw a fall in the number of students from the state sector starting courses in 2020/21.

Of young people starting university in 2020/21, nine in 10 (90.2%) were educated at state schools – a slight rise of 0.1 percentage points on the previous year, official data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) shows.

The data shows that the proportion of state-educated students differs significantly by university or college.

The latest Government data reveals a third of top universities have seen a drop in their proportion of state-educated new students (Chris Ison/PA)

At some institutions, just over a third of UK students who started full-time undergraduate courses in the autumn of 2020 were from state schools, while at others all students were state-educated.

An analysis of the figures by the PA news agency shows that the proportion of state school students is less than 75% in 21 universities and specialist colleges – two fewer than the previous year.

The lowest state school participation rates are seen at City and Guilds of London Art School, where 34.2% of students attended state schools in the 2020/21 intake.

Of this list, nine are Russell Group universities – traditionally the most selective institutions in the UK.

Of the 24 Russell Group institutions, nine saw a fall in UK state-educated entrants between 2019/20 and 2020/21, the analysis shows.

Edinburgh, Durham and Exeter were among the universities with the lowest proportions of state school pupils – 64.5%, 61.6% and 65.5% respectively.

A Russell Group spokesperson said: “Our universities are working hard to ensure all students have the opportunity to access the benefits of an excellent higher education in the UK.

“Across the Russell Group, both the number and proportion of students admitted from state schools increased in 2020/21, while the proportion of 18-year-olds from some of the most disadvantaged areas entering English Russell Group universities has increased every year for the last seven years. Our members have set ambitious targets to build on that progress.

“It is equally important that students from all backgrounds are supported to succeed once they arrive at university.

“The priority our members give to this is reflected in the high levels of continuation rates, progression to professional careers and higher degrees, and the future earnings for students attending our universities, including those from the most underrepresented groups.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We are very disappointed to hear that the number of state school students in some of our most selective universities has actually fallen.

“There are wider systemic issues which need to be addressed by the Government in terms of supporting and resourcing education from the early years onwards in order to achieve better outcomes for young people from all backgrounds.

“However, it is of paramount importance that universities themselves recognise the role that they must play in improving access.

“They must reach out to schools, colleges and communities, take a harder look at their admissions practices, and actively encourage applications from under-represented groups.”

John Blake, the Office for Students’ director for fair access and participation, said: “Looking solely at the type of school a student went to is a blunt measure which can only provide a partial picture.

“But it is the case that universities need to redouble their efforts to ensure their doors are open to talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds. It is just as important that these students are supported to succeed in their studies and make the most of the lifelong opportunities which higher education can offer.”