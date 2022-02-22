Covid jags for five to 11-year-olds in Scotland from mid March, Sturgeon says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid jags for five to 11-year-olds in Scotland from mid March, Sturgeon says

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 4:33 pm
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Children aged between five and 11 will start getting coronavirus vaccines next month – with appointments to be offered out of school hours or in the Easter holidays to allow parents to attend with youngsters.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the move as she gave her latest Covid update at Holyrood.

It comes after experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that jags should be given to primary school pupils.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I  can confirm that vaccine appointments for this age group will issue from mid-March.

“To allow parents and carers to attend with children, most appointments will be in the evening, at weekends or during the Easter school holidays.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said appointments would be timed to allow parents to attend with children (Jane Barlow/PA)

The vaccination of five to 11-year-olds will take place at the same time as second booster jags are given to Scots aged 75 and over, as well as those living in care homes for the elderly and those who are immunosuppressed.

For youngsters, those aged 11 will be the first to be invited, followed by eight to 10-year-olds, and then five to seven-year-olds.

However, where families have more than one child aged five to 11, efforts will be made to invite them to back-to-back appointments to avoid multiple trips.

Speaking about the latest phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Throughout the pandemic it has been our intention that we follow the clinical and scientific evidence available to us and I’d like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance.

“We continue to prioritise at risk five to 11 year olds. The benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks for children in this cohort and we urge parents and carers to read all the information available to them on NHS Inform before they make a decision.”

Appointments for first doses for all five to 11-year-olds will be scheduled from March 19, Mr Yousaf added, saying this would allow for second doses to be given before the start of the next school year in August – with at least eight weeks to be scheduled between the two jags.

The Health Secretary continued: “Of course, as we have done throughout the pandemic we will continue to prioritise the people most vulnerable to Covid-19 and boosters for those aged 75 and over and those at higher risk of severe illness will be scheduled for as soon as possible after 24 weeks have elapsed since their first booster.”

He added: “Scotland has one of the highest uptake rates for vaccination anywhere in the world and vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of our battle against Covid-19.

“The very high vaccination rates achieved so far have helped us considerably on our path back to normality and we urge everyone to take up their invitation when it is offered.”

