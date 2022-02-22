CBI chief tells Parliament ‘wrong time’ for tax burden to reach 70-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CBI chief tells Parliament ‘wrong time’ for tax burden to reach 70-year high

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
CBI president Lord Karan Bilimoria (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

An industry leader has warned it is “absolutely the wrong time” to have the highest tax burden in 70 years after the hammering business has taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Bilimoria, president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), argued it threatened to stifle an already fragile economic recovery.

The founder of Cobra Beer also flagged his opposition to Labour calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas firms which have benefited from soaring global prices in order to help fund a cut in consumers’ energy bills.

The independent crossbencher said it would put at risk investment critical to the UK reaching its net zero climate goal.

He raised his concerns at Westminster as taxes rise to their highest level since the post-war recovery in the early 1950s.

It follows the Government’s decision to increase National Insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points from April to help fund the NHS and social care and previously announced hikes in corporation tax rates.

The combination of stronger growth and decisions taken by the Chancellor will raise the overall tax burden from 33.5% of GDP pre-pandemic to 36.2% by 2026-27.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Justin Tallis/PA)

Rishi Sunak has blamed the “unprecedented crisis” of Covid-19 and the “extraordinary action” that needed to be taken in response.

In the face of the soaring cost of living, he has faced growing calls to postpone the forthcoming National Insurance increase and levy a windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

Mr Sunak has so far rejected these demands, instead offering support including a state-funded £200 discount on energy bills in October, which households will eventually have to repay.

Speaking on behalf of the CBI, Lord Bilimoria said: “We feel a windfall tax isn’t an efficient way, as it puts investments at risk from companies that are key to our transition to net zero.”

He added: “Would the Government agree that this is absolutely the wrong time to have our tax burden at the highest level in 70 years when businesses have suffered so much through the pandemic, won’t it stifle what is already a fragile recovery?”

Referring to the windfall tax, Tory frontbencher Baroness Penn said: “The Government would agree that an abrupt tax change could put at risk investment in this sector.”

But she added: “As regards to the overall tax burden, whilst it’s high, we have had to take certain decisions to aid our recovery from the pandemic, when we saw the Government put so much support in place.”

