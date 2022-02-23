Scottish GDP falls in December after arrival of Omicron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish GDP falls in December after arrival of Omicron

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 10:22 am
GDP fell by 0.4% in December, following the emergence of Omicron, new figures have shown. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
GDP in Scotland fell in the final month of 2021, new figures showed, with Economy Secretary Kate Forbes conceding the Omicron variant had made this a “difficult time”.

She spoke as the latest monthly data showed the economy contracted by 0.4% in December – with output 0.1% higher than the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

The services sector, which makes up about three quarters of Scotland’s economy, flatlined with 0% growth in December.

Meanwhile, output in the production sector fell by 3.3% over the month, however, there was some  growth in the construction sector, which was up by 1.9%.

GDP is provisionally estimated to have grown by 1.3% in the last three months of 2021, with the economy now estimated to have grown by 7% over 2021 – after falling by 10% in 2020.

Ms Forbes said: “The emergence of Omicron at the end of last year meant that December was a difficult time for many, which is reflected in these figures.

“However, the resilience and ingenuity of our business community has lessened the impact, and it is encouraging to see sectors such as construction continue to grow.”

The Finance and Economy Secretary continued: “While we know our recovery remains fragile, and that many businesses have had an incredibly challenging time over the last two years, the Scottish Government is firmly focused on supporting our economy to recover.

“Since the start of the pandemic, businesses have benefited from more than £4.4 billion of support.

“This includes Covid-19 non-domestic rates reliefs which have saved businesses around £1.6 billion in reduced rates bills since 1 April 2020.”

