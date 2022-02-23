Workplace pensions provision should be levelled up, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Workplace pensions provision should be levelled up, MPs told

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 10:25 am
There should be a ‘levelling up’ of workplace pensions provision, with minimum contributions being increased in the coming years, the Work and Pensions Committee has heard (Gareth Fuller/PA)
There should be a “levelling up” of workplace pensions provision, with minimum contributions being increased in the coming years, MPs have heard.

Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy at the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), which represents pension schemes, told the Work and Pensions Committee: “We think it’s very important to up the contribution levels of automatic enrolment.”

By law, employers and employees enrolled into workplace pensions must make minimum contributions into them. This is currently set at 8% of eligible earnings.

Within this, the employer must pay in at least 3% of earnings, with the employee making up the remaining 5%.

Paying in just the minimum is unlikely to give many people the kind of retirement living standards they would want.

However, at a time when people are being squeezed by surging living costs, it may be a struggle for some people to pay in any more than the minimum.

Mr Peaple told the committee the “voluntary saving side (of automatic enrolment) hasn’t come through”.

He continued: “We believe the answer is to increase automatic enrolment contributions, and our view is that you could go from the current 8% of band earnings to about 12% of all earnings, over the next decade.

“No need to rush it – very importantly, we think that given the cost-of-living crisis at the moment it shouldn’t be rushed.

“And ideally you might do this in two steps; the first step being you increase the employer contribution from 3% to 5%, which would match the employee contribution.

“Do that by 2030, there would be a levelling-up of pension provision.

“And then you could try and add on an extra per cent or so after that.”

