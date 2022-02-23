‘Unfathomable’ that Scotland’s remand rates are so high, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Unfathomable’ that Scotland’s remand rates are so high, MSPs told

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 1:43 pm
MSPs heard evidence on the prison population (Paul Faith/PA)
It is “unfathomable” that Scotland’s remand prisoner rates are so high compared to England and Wales, MSPs have been told.

Emma Jardine of Howard League Scotland said the rates of remand prisoners in Scotland had risen sharply during the pandemic.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, she said 27% of those in Scottish prisons were on remand.

The equivalent figure for England and Wales at the end of 2021 was 16%.

Ms Jardine said alternatives to custody need to be better funded.

She said: “It’s already been acknowledged that we need to do something about this quickly, and it needs to be something of significance.

“It’s unfathomable that the remand rates are so high compared to England and Wales.”

She continued: “We need to mark cases more quickly, we shouldn’t be remanding anyone who is unlikely to receive a custodial sentence.

“We need to make better use of non-custodial bail options, they need to be adequately source-funded.

“We know the answers to these things and I think the committee knows the answers to these things.

“It’s a case of bold actions rather than bold visions, I think.”

Teresa Medhurst, interim chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, also spoke to the committee.

She said there had been a “significant shift” in the size of the remand population compared to before the pandemic.

Ms Medhurst said: “At the same time as the demand population has risen, the short-term population has reduced.”

She continued: “Although people are spending longer periods of time on remand, I had anticipated we might experience some disruption or unrest as a consequence, that hasn’t actually proven to be the case.

“And to be honest, I’m not sure why. But there hasn’t been any kind of pushback from those who are affected.”

