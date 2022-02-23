Big drop in drug-soaked prison mail after jails start photocopying letters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Big drop in drug-soaked prison mail after jails start photocopying letters

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 2:05 pm
Prison officials have been photocopying mail to prevent drug-soaked letters getting through (Gareth Copley/PA)
The amount of drug-soaked mail being sent to Scottish prisons fell by almost three-quarters since a new policy of photocopying prisoners’ letters was introduced.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said there had been a reduction of about 72% in letters which tested positive for an illicit substance since the rule was introduced in December.

In a letter to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, the SPS said it had photocopied about 48% of all general correspondence since December 13.

This meant 7,160 out of 14,769 mail items were photocopied.

Prison officials tested 13% of the incoming mail using a Rapiscan machine, of which 12% was positive for an illicit substance – a total of 242 items.

The SPS has photocopied just under half of all prisoner mail (Niall Carson/PA)

The SPS letter said: “The number of items testing positive on the Rapiscan machine has significantly reduced since the implementation of the photocopying of mail.

“In the 12 months preceding the implementation of these powers, the number of items testing positive on a monthly basis was approximately 739.

“This represents approximately a 72% reduction in the number of mail items being received into SPS establishments which are testing positive for an illicit substance.”

Conservative MSP, Jamie Greene, commented on the letter during a meeting of the Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday.

Jamie Greene said the policy was a ‘wise move’ (Fraser Bremner)

He said: “12% of the mail that went through the Rapiscan machine actually did test positive.

“So it sounds like a wise move on all our parts to push for this.”

He said the committee should continue to monitor methods being used to smuggle drugs into prisons.

Last month, the Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, said the new policy had led to a significant decrease in drug-related incidents in prisons.

He told the same committee there had been five deaths linked to the drug etizolam among prisoners last year, before the policy was in place.

