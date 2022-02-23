Labour’s Wes Streeting apologises for Harold Shipman jibe in Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Labour’s Wes Streeting apologises for Harold Shipman jibe in Commons

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 6:24 pm
Wes Streeting apologised (Jacob King/PA)
Wes Streeting apologised (Jacob King/PA)

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has apologised for making a jibe during a Commons debate about mass-murderer GP Harold Shipman.

The Labour frontbencher accepted on Wednesday his comment was not “in good taste”.

The Ilford North MP made the remark on Monday as Boris Johnson urged the public to use their personal responsibility as he detailed plans to scrap the remaining coronavirus laws.

The Guido Fawkes website reported that Mr Streeting had heckled: “Personal responsibility? What next? Harold Shipman on the frontbench?”

But the shadow minister responded on Twitter: “I did NOT say that.

“What I said was: “Lectures from you (Johnson) on personal responsibility? What next? Harold Shipman on medical ethics?!”

“I accept this wasn’t in good taste, so I’m sorry about that.”

The apology came as MPs faced heightened scrutiny over their use of language in the wake of Boris Johnson’s widely criticised Jimmy Savile smear aimed at Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader said he received death threats after the Prime Minister shared a baseless slur in the Commons.

Shipman, who died by suicide in prison in 2004, is one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history, having killed more than 200 people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal