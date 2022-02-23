More than 500,000 face masks removed from national stockpile after expiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

More than 500,000 face masks removed from national stockpile after expiring

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 10:03 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 10:33 pm
The Government was asked about face masks (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Government was asked about face masks (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than 500,000 face masks were removed from Scotland’s national PPE stockpile after passing their expiry date, ministers have said.

The Scottish Government said all the FFP3 masks were from the pre-coronavirus stockpile and improved versions have been introduced.

Additionally, 87,912 litres of hand sanitiser was removed from the stockpile due to expired shelf life.

The details were part of a written answer to a question at Holyrood by Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark.

NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences new home
Some of the hand sanitiser is being ‘re-worked’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The written answer from Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said a total of 509,890 individual FFP3 masks had been removed.

It said: “It is important to note that all of the listed FFP3 masks are from the original, pre Covid-19, pandemic stockpile.

“Healthcare staff who were fitted to these have been migrated to the improved versions of the masks.

“Additionally, all of the listed masks will be used as part of a new recycling programme being undertaken by a Scottish company.

“Of the hand sanitiser listed, 21,000 litres will be re-worked as part of a recycling programme involving a Scottish third sector supplier.”

Ms Clark said: “This is an utterly shocking waste of vital personal protective equipment that should have been used to help keep safe frontline, key workers, and the public against Covid.

“The virus remains a threat to public health, and for ministers to have presided over such a wanton waste of precious resources, which are part of Scotland’s defence against Covid, is a complete disgrace.

“The Health Secretary must provide Parliament with an urgent explanation about how this gross mismanagement came about.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said the “protection of our frontline health and social care staff has been and remains our overriding priority during the pandemic”.

“We acted as fast as possible at the beginning of the pandemic to secure appropriate protective equipment – often in competition with others, and in the face of reducing supplies – to enable our dedicated staff to offer unprecedented care in the face of increasing pressures,” the spokesman said.

“As time has gone on, better quality products have become available, leading to some PPE being written off, replaced or unused by the expiry date, and we publish the cost of this is published in NHS National Services Scotland accounts.

“We are also working to ensure that used masks and sanitising gel is able to be recycled.

“NHS National Services Scotland continues to work closely with health boards, industry and other partners to consider the environmental impact of PPE and oversee the implementation of positive changes to the provision of PPE in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal