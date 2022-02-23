Starmer promises to harness the ‘white heat’ of technological change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer promises to harness the ‘white heat’ of technological change

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 10:33 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A Labour government would ensure the “white heat” of a new technological revolution delivers prosperity for all, Sir Keir Starmer will promise.

Sir Keir will evoke one of the most famous speeches of an earlier Labour leader – Harold Wilson – as he sets out his plans to build a “new economy of security”.

Mr Wilson was seeking to become the first Labour prime minister for more than a decade when in 1963 he pledged to harness “the white heat of technological change”.

Speaking in Mr Wilson’s home town of Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, Sir Keir will say that after 12 years of a Conservative government, it will fall to Labour to deal with the next generation of change.

Harold Wilson
Sir Keir Starmer will evoke the words of Harold Wilson (PA)

“Our country and our economy are entirely different now, but we too are going through the white heat,” he is expected to say.

“We face our own revolutions in technology and industry, and it will fall to the next Labour government to shape that change so it works for all.”

It marks the latest stage of his effort to restore the party’s economic credibility in the eyes of voters following the controversy over Jeremy Corbyn’s plans.

Sir Keir will declare his determination to end the “economic fatalism” of the Tories, who he will accuse of lacking a clear plan for business.

“Britain cannot rise to the great challenges of the day without the innovation of business,” he will say.

“A political party without a clear plan for making sure businesses are successful and growing … which doesn’t want them to do well and make a profit … has no hope of being a successful government.”

He will continue the theme set out by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves that the Conservatives were “the party of high tax because they are the party of low growth”.

Sir Keir will say that in more than a decade of Conservative government, the economy had grown “far slower” than it did under the last Labour government.

He will argue that if the Tories had matched Labour’s record on growth, people would have enjoyed higher incomes while an additional £30 billion a year would have been available for public services without raising taxes.

For all the “small-state rhetoric” from the Conservatives, he will say that Chancellor Rishi Sunak has already introduced 15 tax rises, increasing taxes “more than any other chancellor in half a century”.

In contrast, he will say that a Labour government will be committed to building a better, more prosperous future for all.

“We will build a new economy of security, where stable employment will be the bedrock of a better future for the next generation,” he will say.

“We will build an economy of prosperity, in which the places that once powered Britain flourish again. We will build a new economy of respect, where the contribution of every worker and employee is given its due.”

