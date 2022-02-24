Australia considering sanctions on 300 Russian politicians over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia considering sanctions on 300 Russian politicians over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 7:13 am
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country is considering sanctions against 300 members of the Russian Parliament over the attack on Ukraine (Phil Noble/PA)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country is considering sanctions against 300 members of the Russian Parliament over the attack on Ukraine (Phil Noble/PA)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said his country is considering sanctions against 300 members of the Russian Parliament over the attack on Ukraine.

Mr Morrison also condemned Russia for the “brutal” and “unprovoked” action, and said it should withdraw its troops.

A day after announcing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans as a first step, Mr Morrison told reporters his government is “now progressing in the second phase of those financial sanctions”.

“The acting minister of financial affairs, Senator (Simon) Birmingham, has completed the process of applying sanctions to an additional 25 persons,” he said.

“This includes army commanders, deputy defence ministers and Russian mercenaries who have been responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable regression, and four entities involved in the development and sale of military technology and weapons.

“We are now moving to place restrictions on Australians investing in a further four financial institutions.

“There will be further waves of sanctions as we identify those responsible for these egregious acts, including – as I discussed this afternoon with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade – moving on around over 300 members of the Russian Parliament.

“We must ensure there is a cost for this violent, unacceptable and egregious behaviour.”

Mr Morrison had earlier said Russia was “behaving like thugs and bullies, and they should be called out as thugs and bullies”.

