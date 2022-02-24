UK-Ukraine flights suspended as crisis intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK-Ukraine flights suspended as crisis intensifies

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 9:49 am
Flights between the UK and Ukraine have been suspended as the crisis in the eastern European country intensifies (Steve Parsons/PA)
Flights between the UK and Ukraine have been suspended as the crisis in the eastern European country intensifies.

Ukraine closed its airspace in the early hours of Thursday morning after Russia launched a major military assault.

The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice to warn that British nationals in Ukraine “should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating”.

Wizz Air cancelled its flights between Luton Airport and the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv on Thursday.

Ryanair and Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) – the other carriers which fly between the UK and Ukraine – also suspended those routes.

Images from aviation website Flightradar24 show there are no civilian aircraft in Ukrainian airspace and very few over neighbouring Belarus, where many Russian troops are positioned.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps banned aircraft flying to or from UK airports from using Ukraine airspace.

The Cabinet minister tweeted that he made the decision “following the horrific events overnight”.

He added: “I’ve instructed @UK_CAA (the Civil Aviation Authority) to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace to keep passengers and crew safe.

“We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and work with our international partners to respond to this act of aggression.”

Ryanair said it has suspended its flights to and from Ukraine for “at least the next 14 days” and has removed them from sale for “at least the next four weeks until further information becomes available from EU safety agencies”.

It added: “Ryanair remains committed to our services to/from Ukraine and we look forward to restoring flight services there as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We sincerely regret and apologise for these unprecedented disruptions and any inconvenience that they will inevitably cause to our Ukrainian customers.”

A Wizz Air spokeswoman commented: “The safety and security of our passengers and crew remains our number one priority and we hope normality will return to Ukraine soon.”

UIA said it “takes all possible measures to ensure the safety of our passengers”.

The lack of flights will make it harder for British nationals to evacuate from Ukraine to the UK.

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice to state: “Ukraine’s airspace is closed. It is likely that commercial routes out of Ukraine will be severely disrupted and roads across Ukraine could be closed.”

It added: “Russia’s military action in Ukraine will severely affect the British Government’s ability to provide consular assistance in Ukraine.

“British nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances.”

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged Britons in the country to “leave now via commercial routes while they are still available”.

Flights are continuing to operate over Russia, which is a route used by many services between the UK and Asia.

In July 2014, Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a missile launched from an area of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russia separatists, killing all 298 people on board.

