Social media footage appears to show cyclist being hit by explosion in Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 2:59 pm
Social media imagery shows various instances of destruction in Ukraine after Russia began military action there (Matthew Vincent/PA)
Social media imagery shows various instances of destruction in Ukraine after Russia began military action there (Matthew Vincent/PA)

A cyclist appears to have been hit by an explosive in a city in central Ukraine, as social media footage showed various images of destruction in the country after Russia began military action.

Three videos which the PA news agency has geolocated to Kolomens’ka Street in Uman, a city in central Ukraine and just over 100 miles south of the capital Kyiv, show the person being thrown from their bike after a large, orange flash of light.

CCTV footage shows the individual crawling from his bike before lying still. A second video taken on the ground depicts them in a pool of blood, with a small crater in the road nearby.

In a third clip posted later in the morning on Facebook, the person has been removed from the street but windows on nearby cars can be seen smashed by the apparent blast.

The videos are among many depicting destruction in Ukraine amid the Russian hostility.

Some images depict flashes of light from explosions on the horizon, later followed by billowing smoke, with residents in Dnipro in the east of Ukraine confirming shelling had taken place there.

Another video which PA geolocated to Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, shows an apartment building which has been severely damaged – with smoke pouring from it and all of its windows smashed.

Security camera footage posted by Ukrainian authorities has shown Russian military vehicles crossing into the country from Crimea.

In Kyiv, large queues of traffic have been filmed as residents flee the capital.

Other footage geolocated to areas north-west and north of Kyiv showed groups of unidentified helicopters flying low over the ground.

One angle showed at least eight helicopters flying in the same direction.

Misleading viral content has also been shared on social media.

Volodymyr Yelchenko, the former ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, shared a video on Twitter purporting to have been filmed in Mariupol, Ukraine “just now”.

The video showed a dark sky, intermittently illuminated by flashes of orange light, and has received over 170,000 views.

However, the same video was previously posted in late January 2022, with the caption claiming it was a “lightning strike at the power plant”.

Another video shared to Twitter has received more than 115,000 views, purporting to show an explosion in Ukraine. The video actually depicts the 2020 Beirut explosion

