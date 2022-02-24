Thousands of pensioners ‘missing out on vital benefits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands of pensioners ‘missing out on vital benefits’

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 11:09 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 2:47 pm
Up to 850,000 families who were entitled to receive Pension Credit did not claim the benefit in the financial year 2019 to 2020, according to Government figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
Up to 850,000 families who were entitled to receive Pension Credit did not claim the benefit in the financial year 2019 to 2020, according to Government figures.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said up to £1.7 billion of available Pension Credit went unclaimed.

On average, this amounted to around £1,900 per year for each family entitled to receive Pension Credit who did not claim the benefit.

Pension Credit gives people extra money to help with living costs if they are over state pension age and on a low income.

An estimated seven out of 10 of those entitled to Pension Credit did claim.

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Pension Credit take-up continues to inch up but there are still up to 850,000 pensioner households missing out on this vital benefit.

“Pension Credit boosts the income of the poorest pensioners and acts as a valuable gateway to other benefits such as help with heating bills and NHS treatment. If you are aged over 75 you are also entitled to a free TV licence.”

Up to 260,000 thousand pensioners who were entitled to receive Housing Benefit did not claim the benefit, according to the figures. On average, this amounted to around £4,000 per year going unclaimed.

Ms Morrissey said: “These are enormous sums of money that could really boost people’s income in retirement, and it is vitally important that those who think they may be entitled to support check to see if they are entitled.”

People can find out more about making a claim on the gov.uk website.

Sir Steve Webb
Sir Steve Webb said even if someone is only entitled to a few pounds of Pension Credit, the knock-on benefits can be substantial (Dave Thompson/PA)

Sir Steve Webb, a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister who is now a partner at consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said: “With the cost-of-living crunch likely to hit pensioners in particular, it is more important than ever that older people claim all the benefits to which they are entitled.

“DWP should be much more proactive in using their own records to identify people who may be entitled and have not yet claimed and encourage them to put in a claim.

“Claiming Pension Credit can be a ‘passport’ to a wide range of help with other costs such as energy bills, council tax or TV licences, so even if someone is only entitled to a few pounds of Pension Credit, the knock-on benefits can be substantial.

“A claim can be made over the phone and is a relatively simple process and I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to make a call to find out.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We want to ensure pensioners receive all the support to which they are entitled and it is encouraging to see that take-up of Pension Credit increased in 2019/20, with the number of new claims 30% higher in 2021 compared to 2019.

“We continue to work with stakeholders and others to encourage those eligible for Pension Credit, and the wide range of other benefits it can provide, to make a claim.”

