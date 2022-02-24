‘Heartbroken’ and ‘terrified’ Ukrainian protesters call on UK to ‘stop Putin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

‘Heartbroken’ and ‘terrified’ Ukrainian protesters call on UK to ‘stop Putin’

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 3:44 pm
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London . Picture date: Thursday February 24, 202.
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London . Picture date: Thursday February 24, 202.

Ukrainian protesters in London said they are “heartbroken” and “terrified” as they called on the UK to do more to stop Vladimir Putin taking over their country.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street on Thursday afternoon to call for more drastic action from Britain and the international community, including “total isolation of Russia” as its troops invade Ukraine.

The crowd sang the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted: “Stop Putin. Stop the war”, and “Ukraine is not Russia”.

People also held up placards with images of Mr Putin saying “terrorist”, “killer”, and “Putin! Get out of Ukraine”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

Natalia Ravlyuk, a volunteer who helped organise the protest, told the PA news agency: “We want the toughest sanctions and total isolation of Russia now.”

She said: “We feel very angry, we feel very anxious and we feel betrayed by democratic states because we have been talking about this war for eight years.

“They just need to wake up and stop Putin now.”

Olga Gevorkyan, 30, who has been in the UK for around a year, told the PA news agency that her entire family and all her friends are still at home in the northern Ukraine near to the Belarusian border.

Growing tearful, she said: “I am crying since this morning.

“I’m afraid to lose contact with them because it could happen any day.

“I have everyone – my family, my close friends, my heart and soul is there.”

Olesya Khromeychuk, 38, director of the Ukrainian Institute in London, whose brother died fighting on the frontline in the Donbas region in Ukraine in 2017, said she feels “awful”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

“The international community has to stand with Ukraine,” she added before calling on Britons to “stay informed from reliable sources”, “take to the streets”, “write to your MP”, and “stand in solidarity”.

Dmytro, 32, another Ukrainian national who did not want to give his last name, said: “When someone just invades your home, it is devastating.

“It feels like someone has just ripped through part of you.”

He also said the current sanctions were “not enough” and that they will hit the lives of ordinary Russians but “have little effect” on those with money and power.

Eugenia Klochko, 37, who has been in the UK for 10 years, also grew emotional as she spoke about her family who are still in Ukraine, saying: “I have had a couple of weeks of sleepless nights, monitoring the news, checking up on my family.

“I’m devastated. I’m heartbroken.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to see them alive again.

“I feel numb, terrified and shaken inside.

“I have never experienced or felt anything similar.

“If I didn’t have a child, I would probably be on the front line fighting for my country.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Members of the Ukrainian Catholic Church at the protest (Yui Mok/PA)

Kenneth Nowakowski, the Ukrainian Catholic Church’s bishop for the UK, called on Britons to “stand in solidarity” with those in the country.

“Today we woke up to a day that we prayed we would never see.

“My first action was to pray for our brothers and sister in Ukraine and pray for those working towards peace.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who stopped by the protest, told the crowds: “I hope that we can get our Prime Minister today to be as strong as we need him to be.

“We need Britain to lead, leading Nato, leading the world.

“The people of Ukraine deserve that.

“The peace of our world needs that.”

Earlier on Thursday dozens of protesters also gathered outside the Russian embassy in Kensington waving flags and holding placards, including ones reading: “Stop Putin – stop war” and “Ukraine will never surrender”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal