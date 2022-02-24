PM: West must end Russian ‘grip’ on politics by ending dependence on Putin’s oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

PM: West must end Russian ‘grip’ on politics by ending dependence on Putin’s oil

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 3:49 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 4:14 pm
Boris Johnson wants action on Russian oil (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Boris Johnson wants action on Russian oil (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Boris Johnson is rallying European leaders to sever the dependence on Russian oil that has given Vladimir Putin a “grip” on Western politics in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister was working with allies on Thursday to create a “massive” package of sanctions that will “hobble the Russia economy”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer braced the UK for the “sacrifice to defend democracy” of “economic pain” as oil prices soar and dodgy Russian money is flushed out of banks.

Mr Johnson praised Germany’s decision to finally block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, which is expected to deliver a major economic blow to Moscow.

He also held talks with Jonas Store, the Prime Minister of Norway, which is one of the world’s biggest oil and gas exporters.

In a televised address to the nation, Mr Johnson said: “Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer braced the UK for economic pain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.”

Sir Keir called for the toughest possible sanctions against the regime to see “its ability to function crippled”, while the UK must no longer be a “safe-haven” for the loot of the Russian president and “his fellow bandits”.

Warning the British public, the Labour leader added: “We must prepare ourselves for difficulties here. We will see economic pain as we free Europe from dependence on Russian gas and clean our institutions from money stolen from the Russian people.

“But the British public have always been willing to make sacrifice to defend democracy on our continent, and we will again.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Oil prices jumped following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Russia beginning what is believed to be a full-scale invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring to levels not seen in eight years, while UK gas prices shot up by a third.

Mr Johnson shared a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which he thanked him for the suspension to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but added that “allies must now make a concerted effort to bring the strongest possible sanctions to bear on the Putin regime”.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister and Mr Store “agreed on the need for continued co-ordination on economic measures to ensure they have maximum impact” during their call.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal