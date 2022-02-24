Award for Glasgow health board’s boss is ‘kick in the guts’, says widow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The widow of a man who died after being infected by a fungus at Glasgow’s main hospital has said it was a “kick in the guts” to learn the health board had handed an award to its chief executive.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde gave an “excellence in leadership award” to chief executive Jane Grant and the health board’s senior leadership team at its annual awards, sparking outrage among critics of its management.

Louise Slorance, whose husband Andrew died in 2020, has accused the health board of covering up the fact he had been infected by a potentially deadly fungus caused by a type of mould while in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) for treatment for cancer and coronavirus.

The health board claims it has been honest and transparent with the Slorance family, despite Ms Slorance saying she only found out her husband had been infected by a fungus called aspergillus when she received the 49-year-old’s medical records after his death.

According to the health board, the award “recognised the exceptional demands made on leaders across the organisation who have had to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, support their teams, make fleet of foot changes to how the organisation operates and embed new technology, while continuing to manage the day-to-day business of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde”.

Ms Slorance said: “The factors to support excellent leadership of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are actually a reflection of the highly skilled and dedicated healthcare workforce in Glasgow, who strive every day to provide the best possible care for their patients in impossible circumstances.

“The body of evidence supporting the worst of leadership by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is substantial.

“This is a kick in the guts for all the families, patients and staff affected by the issues at the QEUH.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who previously said the scandal of water-borne infections linked to deaths at the hospital was a “human tragedy on an unimaginable scale”, also condemned the award.

He tweeted: “Do they have no shame?

“Children have died. Families heartbroken. Staff failed. A public inquiry. Criminal investigations.

“Instead of being sacked, the chair presents his own chief executive with an award. It’s leadership of brave families & staff that should be awarded.”

Addressing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, he added: “You cannot underestimate how much hurt this will cause to already heartbroken families and staff struggling to fight the system to get justice.

“@HumzaYousaf & @NicolaSturgeon – your failure to act has embedded this culture.

“This is on you. Shame.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chairman Professor John Brown said: “We were delighted to recognise the tremendous contribution of many of our staff at last night’s awards, including the senior management team, our corporate directors and those who manage our hospitals and health and social care partnerships.

“This award was to recognise their exceptional leadership and the organisation’s very effective response to the challenges we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe it is right to commend people for their contribution, irrespective of where they work, and I want to personally thank everyone at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde for everything they gave to providing health and social care to the people of Greater Glasgow and Clyde during the pandemic.”