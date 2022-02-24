Award for Glasgow health board’s boss is ‘kick in the guts’, says widow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Award for Glasgow health board’s boss is ‘kick in the guts’, says widow

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 5:04 pm
Louise Slorance, left, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, right, have both condemned NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s decision to give the board’s chief executive an ‘excellence’ award (Jane Barlow/PA)
The widow of a man who died after being infected by a fungus at Glasgow’s main hospital has said it was a “kick in the guts” to learn the health board had handed an award to its chief executive.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde gave an “excellence in leadership award” to chief executive Jane Grant and the health board’s senior leadership team at its annual awards, sparking outrage among critics of its management.

Louise Slorance, whose husband Andrew died in 2020, has accused the health board of covering up the fact he had been infected by a potentially deadly fungus caused by a type of mould while in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) for treatment for cancer and coronavirus.

The health board claims it has been honest and transparent with the Slorance family, despite Ms Slorance saying she only found out her husband had been infected by a fungus called aspergillus when she received the 49-year-old’s medical records after his death.

According to the health board, the award “recognised the exceptional demands made on leaders across the organisation who have had to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, support their teams, make fleet of foot changes to how the organisation operates and embed new technology, while continuing to manage the day-to-day business of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde”.

Ms Slorance said: “The factors to support excellent leadership of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are actually a reflection of the highly skilled and dedicated healthcare workforce in Glasgow, who strive every day to provide the best possible care for their patients in impossible circumstances.

“The body of evidence supporting the worst of leadership by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is substantial.

“This is a kick in the guts for all the families, patients and staff affected by the issues at the QEUH.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who previously said the scandal of water-borne infections linked to deaths at the hospital was a “human tragedy on an unimaginable scale”, also condemned the award.

He tweeted: “Do they have no shame?

“Children have died. Families heartbroken. Staff failed. A public inquiry. Criminal investigations.

“Instead of being sacked, the chair presents his own chief executive with an award. It’s leadership of brave families & staff that should be awarded.”

Addressing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, he added: “You cannot underestimate how much hurt this will cause to already heartbroken families and staff struggling to fight the system to get justice.

“@HumzaYousaf & @NicolaSturgeon – your failure to act has embedded this culture.

“This is on you. Shame.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chairman Professor John Brown said: “We were delighted to recognise the tremendous contribution of many of our staff at last night’s awards, including the senior management team, our corporate directors and those who manage our hospitals and health and social care partnerships.

“This award was to recognise their exceptional leadership and the organisation’s very effective response to the challenges we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe it is right to commend people for their contribution, irrespective of where they work, and I want to personally thank everyone at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde for everything they gave to providing health and social care to the people of Greater Glasgow and Clyde during the pandemic.”

