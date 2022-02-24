General Sir Patrick Sanders named as new Chief of General Staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

General Sir Patrick Sanders named as new Chief of General Staff

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 6:45 pm
General Sir Patrick Sanders (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General Sir Patrick Sanders (Andrew Matthews/PA)

General Sir Patrick Sanders has been appointed the new head of the British Army.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who described him as “an exceptional military leader”, confirmed that the Queen has approved his new appointment as the Chief of the General Staff.

Sir Patrick, 55, said he is “deeply honoured” by the appointment – which will see him take over from General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith from June 2022.

Sir Patrick noted his posting comes “at such a pivotal time for the future of the British Army”.

He said: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a stark reminder that the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and uncertain with war on land coming to Europe for the first time in decades.

“The British Army will play its part in defending the UK and our allies as we have for centuries.”

Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (James Manning/PA)

He was commissioned into The Royal Green Jackets in 1986 and spent his early career at Regimental Duty in Germany, Norway and the UK.

He has commanded at company, battalion, brigade, and divisional level, including on operations in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

His staff appointments have all been in operational and strategic roles.

Agnes Wanjiru death
Outgoing Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith (SAC Connor Tierney/MOD/Crown copyright)

These have included Brigade Chief of Staff, Directing Staff at the Joint Staff College and working as policy/military adviser for the Commander of Coalition Forces in Iraq in 2003 to 2004.

Other roles have included time as the Chief of Defence Staff’s Liaison Officer to the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and as the  Head Operations (Military) and Assistant Chief of Defence Staff (Operations) in the Ministry of Defence.

He was promoted to General in May 2019 and went on to take over the Commander Joint Forces Command, where he managed the organisation’s move to Strategic Command.

Mr Wallace said: “General Sanders takes up his new role at a critically important time for the British Army and at a pivotal time for the organisation and management of our land forces as we witness the unprovoked attack by Russian forces across sovereign Ukraine.

“I have every confidence in his leadership and I wish him well in this endeavour.”

He pointed out that as the current Commander of UK Strategic Command, Sir Patrick has played a key role in the developing and shaping of the UK Government’s Integrated Review and Defence Command Paper “by reflecting the new and emerging threats posed by cyber and ‘greyzone’ warfare”.

He added that his leadership has reinforced how the UK Armed Forces must work across all sectors “to ensure we meet the challenges of future conflicts in these regions”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal