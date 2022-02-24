Chancellor Rishi Sunak receives questionnaire in Met partygate probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak receives questionnaire in Met partygate probe

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 6:49 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rishi Sunak has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police in its investigation into the partygate saga.

The PA news agency understands the Chancellor has received the form, and it will be returned within seven days as requested by officers.

The Met is looking into 12 alleged gatherings held across Whitehall and Downing Street on eight dates during coronavirus restrictions under Operation Hillman.

Downing Street partygate
New Scotland Yard (James Manning/PA)

Mr Sunak previously confirmed that he was at one of the events subject to Metropolitan Police inquiries – a birthday do held by Downing Street staff and Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie for the PM on June 19 2020.

But he insisted that he had been present at the Cabinet Room on the day in question for a routine meeting to discuss the pandemic situation.

Earlier this month, he appeared to suggest he was not expecting to receive a form to complete.

Asked on Sky News on February 11 whether he expected to receive a form, he replied: “No… well, I don’t know.”

He said at the time he did not believe he had broken any Covid rules.

When previously asked about the allegations, Mr Sunak said he went to the Cabinet Room as he had for “100, 200, God knows how many other Covid meetings”.

Coronavirus – Mon Jan 24, 2022
Boris Johnson holds up a birthday cake – baked for him by school staff – during a visit to Bovingdon Primary Academy (Andrew Parsons/No 10)

No 10 previously confirmed Mr Johnson had returned his own form to the police, and a leak of one of the questionnaires to ITV news raised the prospect he had become the first PM to be questioned under police caution.

