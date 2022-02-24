Peter Gabriel leads celebrity reaction to unfolding Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Gabriel leads celebrity reaction to unfolding Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 7:24 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 8:23 pm
Peter Gabriel leads celebrity reaction to Ukraine crisis (Armando Gallo/PA)
Peter Gabriel leads celebrity reaction to Ukraine crisis (Armando Gallo/PA)

Genesis musician Peter Gabriel could not hide his feelings for Vladimir Putin after the Russian president launched an invasion on Ukraine.

The Kremlin hit the country with early morning attacks, targeting cities and bases with air strikes on Thursday, an ambush which the West feared had been coming for weeks.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, declared martial law and has called on citizens to volunteer to fight for their country.

Gabriel, 72, who was the lead singer of rock band Genesis, branded the Russian invasion as “one man’s barbaric decision” – referring to president Putin.

On Twitter, he added: “Very shocked to see so many Ukrainians being killed, a totally unnecessary war being deliberately started in Europe.

“This action is a war crime, and whatever else happens, he should never be allowed to leave Russian soil again.”

Gabriel was not the only celebrity to act to the news, with Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, 54, also offering messages of support.

The actor and producer, who plays the Incredible Hulk in films including Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Ragnarok, said on Twitter: “Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people.

“You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle.”

Similarly, Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness, 48, said he had to “turn the news off for an hour” to recalibrate after seeing footage from the invasion.

He said on Twitter: “Frightening watching those Russian tanks rolling into the Ukraine, can’t imagine what the people who live there are going through?

“Really hope peace and a diplomatic solution prevails between the two countries.”

Actress, singer and dancer Denise Van Outen, 47, also added: “Praying for the people of Ukraine” using a broken heart emoji.

The Kremlin has claimed it is only targeting Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, not populated areas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a “severe” package of economic sanctions to pile pressure on Putin and cripple Moscow’s economy.

