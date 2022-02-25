Last year’s Eurovision organiser calls for Russia to be barred from 2022 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Last year’s Eurovision organiser calls for Russia to be barred from 2022 event

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 3:15 pm
Eurovision is this year being held in Italy (EBU/PA)
The organiser of last year’s Eurovision Song Contest has called on its producers to stop Russia from participating in the upcoming competition over its invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros, which was involved in organising the 2021 event in Rotterdam, issued a statement in which its chief executive urged Europe to “unite and show what we stand for”.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian state broadcaster UA:PBC asked the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces Eurovision, to suspend Russia’s membership and ban it from the 2022 contest.

However, Eurovision indicated it plans to allow Russia to compete in May, describing itself as a “non-political cultural event”.

In his statement, Avrotros chief executive Eric van Stade said that “personally and also as director” he no longer felt able to remain silent on the issue.

He added: “This is the time when Europe must unite and show what we stand for.”

Mr van Stade described Russian action in Ukraine as “a gross violation of universal values” including sovereignty.

He concluded: “I also ask other countries to speak out and call on the EBU to suspend Russia from EBU membership, so that they can no longer participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.”

The 66th edition of Eurovision is due to take place in Turin after Italian rock band Maneskin won the 2021 contest.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian media company UA:PBC claimed in its statement that Russian broadcasters have been “a mouthpiece for the Kremlin and a key tool of political propaganda” and have taken part in “systematic dissemination of disinformation” against Ukraine, describing this as “contrary” to the values ​​of the EBU.

And last week, the act chosen to represent Ukraine in Turin withdrew from representing her country after facing scrutiny over a reported 2015 visit to Russia-occupied Crimea.

Alina Pash had been chosen in a televised national selection show and was due to perform her song Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors, but pulled out after details of the trip emerged.

People who enter the territory via Russia are considered by Ukraine to have illegally crossed the border. There is no suggestion that Pash entered Crimea from Russia.

She was replaced by rap act Kalush Orchestra with the song Stefania.

Russia has not yet announced its act.

