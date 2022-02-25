West’s sanctions misaligned with urgency of Ukraine crisis, expert warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West’s sanctions misaligned with urgency of Ukraine crisis, expert warns

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 2:50 pm
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The West’s chosen sanctions against Russia are misaligned with the urgency of the situation in Ukraine, as Moscow will only feel their “bite” in a matter of weeks and months, an expert has warned.

Professor Kataryna Wolczuk, an associate fellow of the Chatham House think tank’s Russia and Eurasia programme, warned that the action from the West is “asymmetric” with Russian aggression, as Ukraine is “counting its time in terms of hours, not even days”.

But she said the UK had been “exemplary” in its rhetoric on the crisis, and its leadership is “much needed” in Europe, with France and Germany only just “waking up”.

Meanwhile, Orysia Lutsevych, a research fellow and manager of the Ukraine Forum in the think tank’s Russia and Eurasia programme, suggested the UK should consider sending a “peacekeeping deployment” to the part of Ukraine that is “still peaceful” to deter further Russian aggression.

Protesters outside the Russian embassy in west London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)

The pair made the comments in a virtual discussion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine hosted by Chatham House.

Prof Wolczuk argued that the West’s response to the crisis represents a “spectacular failure”, with sanctions that are “not sufficient” and misaligned with the urgency of the situation in Ukraine.

“Let’s move to the West, because… one of the questions is to what extent it represents a failure. And insofar, especially as Germany is concerned, I mean, it represents a spectacular failure,” she said.

“The Ukrainians are surprised, but it’s not just the Ukrainians. We are talking about Moldovans, Georgians, Armenians, Azeris – people in the post-Soviet countries looking at the West and basically wondering what’s the point with developing linkages and integration with the West if this is what you are left with.

“And so this is the issue of sanctions being very, very important. But they were factored in, and they are not sufficient. It is asymmetric because our sanctions will bite in weeks and months. Ukraine is counting its time in terms of hours, not even days.

“So we have a real asymmetry in terms of the onslaught versus defensive assistance.”

Asked if there are any potential moves ahead in terms of diplomacy, she suggested that, while Nato cannot “put boots on the ground”, there is “nothing stopping Nato individual member states forming an informal coalition”, which would conduct “its own missions”.

“This is extremely important because… this is symbolic for member states of various multilateral organisations coming together and providing this assistance,” she said.

“It’s not only about containing Russia, but it’s also saving the reputation of the West. And this is as fundamental as that.”

Ms Lutsevych suggested the UK could consider sending a “peacekeeping deployment” to the part of Ukraine that is “still peaceful” to deter Russian aggression.

On the subject of what Britain could do to help, Ms Lutsevych said she understands Ukraine is in deficit of armaments to combat airborne paratroopers, and needs Stingers, Javelins and sniper rifles.

The country also needs “logistics, communication equipment, hospitals, evacuation, medical materials”, she said.

She added: “I think seriously, we should contemplate… (a) peacekeeping deployment to the part of Ukraine that is still peaceful in order to place that further deterrence on Russian aggression.

“I know it’s a controversial issue, but I think if Ukraine falls we’ll all have consequences that will cost us more than risk-taking today.”

Prof Wolczuk also praised the UK for being a “role model” to many countries in central Europe, as well as Ukraine.

“There was a… sort of dip on Monday this week about the weak sanctions, and there is still more that can be done,” she said.

Protesters outside the Russian embassy in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

“But in terms of the rhetoric, and in terms of actually understanding what’s happening, this has been unparalleled, especially when we compare with Germany and France – where really only yesterday we could hear the words which realistically described what was going on.

“So the UK has been exemplary from that point of view.”

She added: “There is so much that can be done because the UK has this enormous experience of, actually, diplomacy.

“So from that point of view, the leadership role from the UK is very much needed in Europe. And with Germany and France, they are sort of in the waking up phase, it takes time.”

