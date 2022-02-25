Hundreds gather in Belfast to denounce invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds gather in Belfast to denounce invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 9:24 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 10:53 pm
Protest at Belfast City Hall (Patrick Corrigan/PA)
Protest at Belfast City Hall (Patrick Corrigan/PA)

Hundreds of people have protested in Belfast at the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian nationals were among the crowd that gathered outside City Hall for the demonstration and vigil on Friday evening.

Placards denouncing the war were held aloft and “we want peace” was chanted.

Several Ukrainians who live in Northern Ireland addressed the event.

One of the organisers, Kateryna Zaichyk, told the crowd: “This meeting was created just to join everybody and show that people don’t want war, Ukrainians don’t want war.

“They would like to save kids, save families, save Ukraine and save the world because at the moment it is a very, very dangerous situation.”

The protest also heard calls from Amnesty International for the Stormont authorities to “step up” plans to welcome refugees feeling the conflict.

The protest was held in front of Belfast City Hall (Patrick Corrigan/PA)

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland programme director, said: “The horror of war which Russia is now inflicting on the civilian population of Ukraine is a reminder of the reason so many people are forced to become refugees.

“Any one of us in this situation would pick up our children and run – and we wouldn’t stop until we felt safe.

“Ukrainians are already fleeing in numbers, mostly initially to Poland. Many will likely move on. That is their right under international law, and the UN Refugee Convention.

“Some may make their way to Northern Ireland – perhaps because of family or friends here.

“It is our duty as a country to welcome them with open arms. That is our legal obligation and our moral imperative.

“As citizens, I know that we will be part of welcoming them and we will insist that our government, at Stormont and in Westminster, steps up to their responsibilities.”

