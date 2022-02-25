Landmarks turn yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Landmarks turn yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:07 pm
Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, London, is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine following Russia’s invasion (PA)
Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square, London, is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine following Russia’s invasion (PA)

London landmarks were brightly lit in yellow and blue in a display of solidarity with Ukraine.

The colours of the Ukrainian flag were beamed on to the London Eye, Nelson’s Column and the water fountains in Trafalgar Square as people gathered at nearby Downing Street to denounce Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Many in the crowd carried homemade banners condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, declaring their support for Ukraine, and urging the world to help.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The lastminute.com London Eye in London is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine following Russia’s invasion (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Many draped themselves in blue and yellow, while others carried banners saying “Russians stand with Ukraine” and “I am Russian, I stand for Ukraine”.

The words “Stop Putin Save the World”  and an image with the word “killer” beside a portrait of Mr Putin – mocked-up to look like Hitler – also featured on posters.

It comes after Prime minister Boris Johnson announced personal sanctions will “imminently” be levelled by the UK against Mr Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. This is on top of the sanctions package the UK announced on Thursday, according to a No 10 spokesman.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
People take part in a demonstration on Whitehall, near to the entrance to Downing Street, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Johnson told Nato leaders in a virtual meeting on Friday the UK would echo measures announced by the EU to target the Russian leader.

President Joe Biden said the US would be freezing the assets of Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov.

Mr Johnson, in a reference to Mr Putin’s wish to recover territory which previously fell under the USSR, said Russia was “engaging in a revanchist mission to overturn the post-Cold War order”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A demonstration  near  Downing Street, London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Johnson told allies “the UK would introduce sanctions against President Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov imminently, on top of the sanctions package the UK announced yesterday”, according to the No 10 spokesman.

“He told the group that Mr Putin’s actions amounted to “a Euro-Atlantic crisis with global consequences,”  the spokesman added.

