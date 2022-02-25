Royal Opera House cancels Bolshoi Ballet London tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Opera House cancels Bolshoi Ballet London tour

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:09 pm
Royal Opera House cancels London tour from Bolshoi Ballet (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal Opera House cancels London tour from Bolshoi Ballet (Yui Mok/PA)

The Royal Opera House have cancelled a tour from Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet following the crisis in Ukraine.

The Moscow-based ballet company, who were set to return to London this summer, has been called off as Kyiv was hit by air strikes and Russian fighters closed in on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

It comes as the Kremlin was also stripped of two prestigious events to be held in their country.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s production of Cinderella
The Bolshoi Ballet company’s Cinderella, at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden (Yui Mok/PA)

The Champions League football final in May has been moved to Paris and September’s Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

In a statement, the Royal Opera House said: “A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning. 

“Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead.”

Bolshoi ballet celebrates 50 years at Covent Garden
The Bolshoi Ballet rehearsing the first act of The Pharaoh’s Daughter at the Royal Opera House (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The Bolshoi Ballet returned to the Royal Opera House in 2019 with a three-week season of ballets presented by Victor Hochhauser.

They began with Yury Grigorovich’s Spartacus, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Bolshoi Theatre – who are known as one of the best symphony orchestras in the world.

The Bolshoi Ballet also performed a production of Swan Lake, The Bright Stream and Don Quixote during that time.

