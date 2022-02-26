Households could get £150 energy rebate quicker with direct debit, say councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Households could get £150 energy rebate quicker with direct debit, say councils

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 12:04 am
Households eligible for a £150 energy rebate payment may get their money more quickly by paying their council tax by direct debit, the Local Government Association has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Households eligible for a £150 energy rebate payment may get their money more quickly by setting up a direct debit to pay their council tax, the Local Government Association (LGA) has said.

Getting the money to council taxpayers without direct debit arrangements could take longer as local authorities will need to attempt to contact them about the rebate scheme and carry out checks, the LGA added.

The Government previously announced a package of support known as the Energy Bills Rebate to help households with rising energy costs, worth £9.1 billion in 2022-23.

This includes a £150 council tax rebate for households in England in council tax bands A to D and £144 million of discretionary funding for billing authorities to support households who are in need but are not eligible for the council tax rebate. The devolved administrations will also receive around £565 million in funding to provide support, the Government previously said.

The LGA said Hull City Council for example has 60,000 households in the city which do not currently pay their council tax by direct debit.

Almost half of the 37,000 households paying council tax in Dartford do not use direct debit payments while there are 30,000 people in Bolton without direct debit arrangements in place.

Cllr Shaun Davies, chair of the LGA’s Resources Board, said: “This year will be tougher than most, particularly for those on lower incomes, so it is good that the Government is stepping in to provide financial support to help ease these pressures.

“Having a direct debit set up will mean councils can automatically pay the £150 energy rebate straight into your bank account. It is quick and easy to set up to pay council tax by direct debit via your council’s website.

“You can still get the money if you don’t have a direct debit set up, but it could take longer as your council will have to contact you and then you’ll have to make a claim.

“Councils will also now be looking to set up their local schemes to offer discretionary help to households who are not eligible under the terms of the rebate scheme, but who are struggling to meet the costs of rising energy bills.”

