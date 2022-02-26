James Corden: I don’t know how to talk to my own children about Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Corden: I don’t know how to talk to my own children about Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 1:14 am
James Corden: 'I don't know how to talk to my own children about Ukraine crisis' (Ray Burmiston/Art of London/PA)
James Corden: ‘I don’t know how to talk to my own children about Ukraine crisis’ (Ray Burmiston/Art of London/PA)

James Corden said he “did not know how to process” the conflict in Ukraine and found it hard to talk about the escalating violence to his children.

The Late Late Show host said he was “not nearly qualified enough” to speak about the unfolding events but said his thoughts were with “every single person in Ukraine.”

It comes as western allies sought to stage a show of unity with Russian forces closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Opening his show on Thursday, Corden said he did not want to make jokes about “trivial” news items as “today there really is only one news story and that is so dark.”

“All day today and all night and now as I sit here … all I can think about is the innocent men, women and children in Ukraine who are terrified for their lives and I don’t know how to process it,” he said.

“I don’t even know how to talk about this to my own children, let alone begin talking to you about it on television.

“Just because I wear a suit and sit behind this desk doesn’t mean anything, I am not nearly qualified enough to speak about these events. I’m not.

“And I don’t really want to make jokes about any trivial news story that we’ve found today because I can’t shake the feeling of how utterly terrifying this all is and how scared the people of Ukraine must be feeling.

“I can’t fathom that this is happening in 2022 and the ramifications of this are monumental and we should be under no illusion how serious and sad the situation in Ukraine is.

“So I don’t know what to say apart from our thoughts with every single person in Ukraine tonight.”

Ukrainian citizens continue to flee across the country’s borders following reports of sporadic fighting.

Officials fear heavy civilian casualties may occur as the main body of Russian troops reach Kyiv.

