Ukrainians ‘less and less’ scared as UK officials commend ‘staunch resistance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Ukrainians ‘less and less’ scared as UK officials commend ‘staunch resistance’

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 12:44 pm
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A Ukrainian living in Kyiv has said he is “less and less” scared as the country’s armed forces fight with Russian soldiers on the outskirts of the capital.

While seeking shelter in a basement, 35-year-old Mykhailo, who declined to share his surname, told the PA news agency he had previously fled Sevastopol, Crimea, in 2014 after Russia annexed the region.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that the Ukrainian military had “put up (a) staunch resistance”, adding that Russian casualties are “likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated”.

Describing the prospect of further military action in coming days, Mykhailo, a software developer, said: “It’s going to intensify, no doubt about it. Nevertheless, I’m scared less and less.

“I do have clear instructions on what and how to do in case. Kyiv’s territorial defence forces, national guard, regular army, police, special forces are doing (a) great job. To sum up: we are prepared and ready.”

Mykhailo also raised concern that misinformation is being shared in social media groups in Ukraine, but added: “We know who to listen to.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A demonstration took place in London on Friday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Natalya Gayda, a 44-year-old animation director who works in Kyiv but fled to the city of Ternopil, 70 miles east of Lviv, told PA she is “hopeful… Russia saw we are not going to fail silently”.

She also spoke of calls to exclude Russia from the Swift system for international banking transfers, saying: “I would like (the) people of Germany and Hungary (to tell) their government… to change their minds about disabling Russia from Swift.

“It’s not a time to think about wealth. We want peace, but if Russia succeeds, it would be horrible to the whole world.”

Natalya Gayda said she is ‘hopeful’ that Russia will see that Ukraine will not ‘fail silently’ (Natalya Gayda/PA)

In a video released on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for Moscow to be kicked out of the Swift system, noting that Germany and Hungary should show “courage” and agree to the move.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal