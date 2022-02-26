Eggs thrown at Russian embassy during Ukraine protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eggs have been thrown at the Russian embassy in London during pro-Ukrainian protests outside the building.

Hundreds gathered calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine in demonstrations outside the embassy in Kensington, west London, as well as Downing Street on Saturday afternoon.

Waving flags, banners and placards, protesters sang the Ukrainian anthem and chanted “Putin stop war”, “Putin go home” and “free Ukraine”.

People use chalk to draw the Ukrainian flag on the wall of the embassy (Ted Hennessey/PA)

The embassy’s walls in Kensington Palace Gardens were covered in chalk-written messages, drawings of Ukrainian flags, splattered eggs and fake blood.

Even the building itself appeared to have egg stains and cracked shells on it.

Dozens of people were wearing yellow and blue flags tied around their necks and holding flowers.

Helena Kovalenko, 33, originally from northern Ukraine, told the PA news agency: “I’m so angry with Putin for invading my Ukraine.

“I have family there, my mum and dad, and I’m so scared for them.”

Protesters held banners (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Kovalenko, who has lived in the UK for nine years, added: “I’m here today to call for this country to help – Putin has to go.”

Another protester originally from Ukraine, named Andriy, 27, said he had joined the protest to call for other countries to “do more”.

He said: “The world can’t watch as my people suffer – Putin is a barbarian, he’s an animal.

“If sanctions don’t stop him, the UK, the US and Europe must be prepared to do everything.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Some in the crowd, which blocked a path outside the embassy, held posters comparing the Russian leader to Hitler.

Others had tears in their eyes, while others were visibly angry as dozens of police officers watched on.

One man who had been chanting and moving among the crowd was stopped briefly by police.

Another protester said he was there to “stand in solidarity” with Ukraine.

A banner, held above the crowd, had “stop bombing my family” written on it.